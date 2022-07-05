Can You Name These 12 Valorant Map Callouts? Take This Quiz to Find Out

Information is everything in Valorant. Having clear lines of communication to relay either friendly or enemy positions is often the difference between winning and losing games, and all that starts and ends with having a deep knowledge of map callouts. We would expect higher elo players to know virtually every callout in Valorant just by glancing at an image. So does that include you? Well, let’s find out.

Here, we’ve compiled 12 images of well-known but not necessarily official Valorant map callouts that should be familiar to those who play Valorant regularly. Of course, there will be some regional differences between what’s known in Europe, America, and Asia/Pacific, but veteran players should still nail these even still.

Good luck, and no cheating! As ever, we’ll assign you a rank depending on your performance.

Can You Name These 10 Valorant Map Callouts? Take This Quiz to Find Out Start quiz Continue

That does it for Twinfinite’s Valorant map callout quiz. If you enjoyed this content and want to read more we also have other great quiz content, such as our Valorant personality quiz to help you choose your best Agent. And if you just can’t get enough of our quiz content and don’t mind it not being about Valorant, then go ahead and make your way over to Twinfinite’s Quizzes section.

Related Posts