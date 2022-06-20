Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC Gets Extensive Gameplay Trailer About Combat

If one trailer about Soul Hackers 2 a day isn’t enough for you, Atlus released a second video dedicated to the upcoming JRPG.

Unlike the brief (and a little weird) daily trailers, this is a full-fledged in-depth look at combat narrated by Victor, owner of the Cirque du Goumaden and facilitator of demon fusions.

As a researcher on demons, he explains tips and tricks on fighting with them, even if this time there are no English subtitles, unlike previous similar trailers.

You can watch it below.

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: