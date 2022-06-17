Bishop, David, or Walter? Test Your Aliens Quote Knowledge in This Quiz
Most of the questions in this quiz aren’t too challenging. Well, mostly.
Few sci-fi horror properties are as beloved as the Alien franchise. Spanning six movies, a slew of novels, video games, and comic books, as well as a new upcoming movie and TV show, the Xenomorph is truly a force to be reckoned with.
For today’s movie trivia quiz, then, we’ve set our crosshairs on a trio of androids that round out the cast in Aliens, Prometheus, and Alien: Covenant. Yes, we’re talking about Bishop, David, and Walter.
All you need to do is identify who said what and you’re golden. Was it the ever-reliable Bishop? Or was it the sly and conniving David? Or was it the loyal and dutiful Walter? It’s your call!
Most of the questions in this quiz aren’t too challenging. Well, mostly.
So, without further ado, grab those smartguns, motion trackers and pulse-rifles, as we take on Twinfinite’s latest quote quiz. Will you be able to correctly identify who said what in all 12 of these Alien franchise quotes? Good luck!
Bishop, David, or Walter? Test Your Aliens Quote Knowledge in This Quiz
If you enjoyed this content then why not check out our other Twinfinite quizzes? We’ve got plenty, including ones on Jack Black, Tom Cruise, Better Call Saul, Letterkenny, Naruto, Valorant, Lord of the Rings, Ewan McGregor, Alien, Terminator 2, Aliens, The Thing, The Shining, The Big Bang Theory, and even one on iconic horror movies.
Image Sources: 20th Century Fox and Disney (via Den of Geek and Alien Anthology Wiki)
- Aliens: Dark Descent Reveals Horror & Xenomorph Chaos
- New Valorant Weapon Skin Bundle ‘Xenohunter’ Has an Aliens Theme
- Earth Defense Force 6 for PS5 & PS4 Gets New Screenshots Showing Massive Kaiju, Aliens, & More
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite’s Free Season 2 Update is Now Live
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Reveals Year 1 Roadmap Amid Struggles