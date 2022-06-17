Connect with us

Bishop, David, or Walter? Test Your Aliens Quote Knowledge in This Quiz

Few sci-fi horror properties are as beloved as the Alien franchise. Spanning six movies, a slew of novels, video games, and comic books, as well as a new upcoming movie and TV show, the Xenomorph is truly a force to be reckoned with.

For today’s movie trivia quiz, then, we’ve set our crosshairs on a trio of androids that round out the cast in Aliens, Prometheus, and Alien: Covenant. Yes, we’re talking about Bishop, David, and Walter.

All you need to do is identify who said what and you’re golden. Was it the ever-reliable Bishop? Or was it the sly and conniving David? Or was it the loyal and dutiful Walter? It’s your call!

So, without further ado, grab those smartguns, motion trackers and pulse-rifles, as we take on Twinfinite’s latest quote quiz. Will you be able to correctly identify who said what in all 12 of these Alien franchise quotes? Good luck!

"There is nothing in the desert and no man needs nothing."
"Not bad for a human."
"I may be synthetic, but I'm not stupid."
"When one note is off, it eventually destroys the whole symphony."
"I'll do the fingering."
"I prefer the term 'Artificial Person' myself."
"Big things have small beginnings."
"I don't dream at all."
"I'm not sure. It must be something we haven't seen yet."
"They've made a few upgrades since your time."
"You are such a disappointment to me."
"I'm sorry if I scared you. That platform was just becoming too unstable."

