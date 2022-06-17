Most of the questions in this quiz aren’t too challenging. Well, mostly.

Few sci-fi horror properties are as beloved as the Alien franchise. Spanning six movies, a slew of novels, video games, and comic books, as well as a new upcoming movie and TV show, the Xenomorph is truly a force to be reckoned with.

For today’s movie trivia quiz, then, we’ve set our crosshairs on a trio of androids that round out the cast in Aliens, Prometheus, and Alien: Covenant. Yes, we’re talking about Bishop, David, and Walter.

All you need to do is identify who said what and you’re golden. Was it the ever-reliable Bishop? Or was it the sly and conniving David? Or was it the loyal and dutiful Walter? It’s your call!

So, without further ado, grab those smartguns, motion trackers and pulse-rifles, as we take on Twinfinite’s latest quote quiz. Will you be able to correctly identify who said what in all 12 of these Alien franchise quotes? Good luck!

Bishop, David, or Walter? Test Your Aliens Quote Knowledge in This Quiz "There is nothing in the desert and no man needs nothing." Bishop Walter David "Not bad for a human." Bishop David Walter "I may be synthetic, but I'm not stupid." Bishop David Walter "When one note is off, it eventually destroys the whole symphony." David Walter Bishop "I'll do the fingering." David Bishop Walter "I prefer the term 'Artificial Person' myself." Walter David Bishop "Big things have small beginnings." Walter Bishop David "I don't dream at all." Walter David Bishop "I'm not sure. It must be something we haven't seen yet." Bishop Walter David "They've made a few upgrades since your time." Walter David Bishop "You are such a disappointment to me." Bishop David Walter "I'm sorry if I scared you. That platform was just becoming too unstable." David Bishop Walter Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

Image Sources: 20th Century Fox and Disney (via Den of Geek and Alien Anthology Wiki)

