Top 5 Best Beasts to Keep in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Credit: Avalanche Software

During your adventure as a student at Hogwarts, you will encounter various beasts that roam the magical world of Harry Potter. Although each provides unique materials that will be useful for upgrading gear and weaving traits, there are some beasts you may consider getting as soon as possible. If you’re curious about which creatures you should catch next, this guide will tell you the best beasts you need to keep in Hogwarts Legacy.

What Are the Best Beasts to Capture in Hogwarts Legacy?

You can start rescuing magical animals from wizard poachers by unlocking the Room of Requirement and your first Vivarium. After accepting the Elf, The Nab-Sack, and the Loom main quest, Deek will give you the Nab-Sack, which you can use to capture every creature you encounter in the wild. There are 13 beasts that you can catch in Hogwarts Legacy, but here are five creatures you should prioritize getting.

Jobberknoll

Image Credit: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite



Jobberknolls are among the first magical beasts you can rescue with Deek during The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and the Loom mission. Since they can fly, they can be a bit difficult to catch. You can follow Deek’s advice by using movement charms, such as Levioso or Arresto Momentum, to stun them temporarily. You can find these beautiful birds in six locations, but one of the closest dens to Hogwarts is west of Irondale.

Jobberknoll Feathers can be used to upgrade your gear offense stats using the Enchanted Loom. You’ll need this material from the first and final upgrade, so it may be best to keep several Jobberknolls in your Vivariums.

Mooncalf

Image Credit: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite



Like Jobberknolls, you will also need to capture a Mooncalf with Deek during your trip outside of Hogwarts. These shy creatures with big eyes only appear at night in their habitats. So, if you stumble upon a Mooncalf den during the day, simply open your map and press R3 or RS on your controller to skip time.

The Mooncalf Fur is an upgrade material required to increase your gear’s defense stat. Depending on the item’s rarity, you may need more or less magical materials. For example, to upgrade Extraordinary equipment, you only need two pieces of fur, but you require three if you want to increase the defense stat in your Legendary gear.

Kneazle

Image Credit: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite



Kneazles are magical beasts with an appearance similar to cats, but they are very intelligent and somehow able to notice suspicious people. You may first interact with Kneazles during the Beast class, where you can feed and groom them in their den. However, you can also capture these creatures by visiting their habitats in the Highland.

Kneazle Furs can be used to weave Level 3 traits into your Legendary gear. You can consider traits as buffs for your equipment, and you can discover many of them during exploration. Generally, as you progress through the story and enter the endgame, you may want to ditch lower-rarity gear and only wear Legendary items. So, if you plan to weave the Concentration III trait, which will significantly increase your spell damage, you will need to stock up on Kneazle Furs.

Graphorn

Image Credit: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite



Graphorns are perhaps the most intimidating and powerful beasts you can find on your journey, but with the power of plot on your side, you can turn one into your mount. During the San Bakar’s Trial quest, you will need to find a Graphorn to enter the last Keeper’s Pensive chamber.

Luckily, there is one nearby in Clagmar Coast, and many people call him the Lord of the Shore. You will need to beat the creature in combat, and at the end of the fight, you can either knell or attack the beast to finally tame him.

Besides using the Lord of the Shore as a mount, you can also release him in one of your Vivariums. After giving him a good scrub and a meal, the beast will let you collect Graphorn Horns, which are one of the materials required to max out the offensive stat in your gear. You can also revisit the Graphorn den to capture another beast and give the Lord of the Shore a companion.

Phoenix

Image Credit: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite



Unlike other beasts you have met, there is only one Phoenix that you can acquire in this game. During the Phoenix Rising side quest, Deek will inform you that a group of wizard poachers are trying to capture this magical bird in a nearby mountain.

You will enter a cave at Poidsear Coast, where you’ll face numerous opponents and catch sight of a Phoenix for the first time. At the end of this dungeon, the magical bird will be waiting for you and will allow you to capture it with your Nab-Sack.

Once you return to the Room of Requirement, a new Vivarium will be unlocked, and you can release the Phoenix to its new home. Unfortunately, you cannot breed this beautiful creature because it is one of a kind. In return for your protection and care, the beast will give you Phoenix Feathers, which you can use to fully upgrade the defensive stat in your gear.

All Beasts in Hogwarts Legacy

Although these five beasts are considered the best, you still need to collect every creature you can find in Hogwarts Legacy because you will need all the magical materials to upgrade your gear completely. Here is the full list:

Diricawl

Fwooper

Giant Purple Toad

Graphorn

Hippogriff

Jobberknoll

Kneazle

Mooncalf

Niffler

Phoenix

Puffskein

Thestral

Unicorn

This is the end of our guide on the best beasts to keep in Hogwarts Legacy. You can also check out our other articles if you need more help capturing other magical creatures or solving puzzles in this game.

