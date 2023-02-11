When Does Hogwarts Legacy Take Place?

Image Source: Avalanche Software

After what feels like centuries, Hogwarts Legacy has finally arrived, sending students around the world back to Hogwarts for an original story. Despite being set in the Wizarding World and featuring a bevy of familiar faces, it’s left some in a state of confusion as to when the events of this adventure take place. But fear not fifth-year witches and wizards: We’re casting a clarification spell. Here’s everything you need to know about when Hogwarts Legacy takes place and what year it’s set in.

What Year Is Hogwarts Legacy Set in?

Avalanche Software took a different approach when creating Hogwarts Legacy, as the team opted to tell a story far before the events of Harry Potter. Hogwarts Legacy is set in the 1800s, around the 1890s, to be exact, with this information revealed in the team’s FAQs regarding Hogwarts Legacy.

As mentioned, opting to follow this route gave Avalanche Software more creative freedom as the narrative introduces new faces such as Sirona Ryan, bartender at Three Broomsticks, or even well-known faces such as Professor Weasley and Peeves the Poltergeist.

Does Hogwarts Legacy Take Place Before Harry Potter?

This would also mean Hogwarts Legacy takes place several decades before the events of the Harry Potter series, and even a few decades before the Fantastic Beasts films. As such, it’s unlikely that a majority of the franchise’s most memorable characters will make appearances outside of some time-travelling shenanigans.

It’s an interesting choice, but one that gives the developers more freedom to explore uncharted territory, as the stories already told through Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts been covered quite extensively. There are plenty of secrets to uncover, so take your time exploring the world!

That’s all you need to know about when Hogwarts Legacy takes place. For more tips and tricks, be sure to check out our related section below!

