Hogwarts Legacy is not a direct sequel or prequel to the Harry Potter novels or films, but an original story set in the 1890s. Some of the characters from the franchise like Nearly Headless Nick and Peeves will still show up alongside ancestors of more familiar characters, but there are original characters. One of them is Sirona Ryan, who is significant in the story and the overall franchise as well. Here is where to find Sirona Ryan in Hogwarts Legacy.

Where is Sirona Ryan in Hogwarts Legacy?

Sirona Ryan can be found simply by playing through the game. There will be a point in the main story where your character and party must defend the Hogsmeade Village from a group of armored trolls. Once defeated, you will visit the Three Broomsticks tavern where Sirona Ryan works at.

Sirona Ryan can be found behind the bar at the Three Broomsticks and can be talked to regularly throughout the game. She will also help the player at certain parts of the main story.

She used to be a student at Hogwarts and is an original character made specifically for Hogwarts Legacy. She is also the first transgender character in the Harry Potter universe, and Ryan even specifically notes that other students mistook her for a wizard instead of a witch.

Sirona Ryan’s inclusion is notable as Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling has made anti-trans comments on social media over the past few years. The official Hogwarts Legacy website notes that the author is not involved in the game, though the developers have “collaborated closely with her team on all aspects of the game to ensure it remains in line with the magical experiences fans expect.”

That is where to find Sirona Ryan in Hogwarts Legacy. Be sure to stick with Twinfinite for more Hogwarts Legacy coverage and click the links below for more helpful guides as you make your way around the magical school. That includes more general information such as whether fan-favorite, classic characters from the franchise like Dumbledore are in the game.

