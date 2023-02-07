Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Hogwarts Legacy is an original story in the world of Harry Potter, as Avalanche Software’s narrative focuses on the Wizarding World in the 1890s. However, that hasn’t stopped Avalanche from reintroducing characters Potterheads have met before, with one, in particular, catching many eyes. That character is Professor Matilda Weasley, and with her playing an integral role in the narrative, here’s everything you need to know about Professor Weasley, including her relation to the Weasley clan.

Who is Professor Weasley in Hogwarts Legacy? Explained

Professor Matilda Weasley holds an important role in Hogwarts Legacy, as she serves as the Deputy Headmistress under Headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black. She aids the main character’s journey to catch up to the other students, given your late arrival at Hogwarts as a fifth-year student.

Matilda also has quite a storied history in the Wizarding World. She’s well known for her work in curse-breaking, having served the Ministry of Magic as a Curse-Breaker. After her days in the Ministry of Magic, she became the professor of the Transfiguration class, to which she still serves alongside her important role in Hogwarts.

Is Professor Weasley Related to Ron in Hogwarts Legacy?

To answer the question, yes, Professor Weasley is related to Ron in Hogwarts Legacy. The Weasley’s are one of the Wizarding World’s founding clans, as they have a long history as members of a prominent group of pure-blood wizards. Matilda’s role in the universe is hard to ignore, and a testament to how far the Weasley’s reach covers.

That’s all you need to know about Professor Weasley, including who she is and if she’s related to Ron Weasley. For more Hogwarts Legacy tips, check out our related section below!

