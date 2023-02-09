Hogwarts Legacy Room of Requirement: How to Unlock, All Transfiguration Items You Can Craft & More

Image Source: Warner Bros. Games

The world of Hogwarts Legacy is full of surprises, and that is still the case even a dozen hours or so into the game. Beyond your usual roleplaying game fare of quests, combat, and learning about the world, Hogwarts Legacy then introduces the infinitely useful Room of Requirement. Set within the school as your home base; this is a place where you should always be heading back to if you want to make the most of your experience. For those wondering just what the Room of Requirement is and all the transfiguration items that can be conjured inside in Hogwarts Legacy, this guide is for you.

Unlocking the Room of Requirement

The Room of Requirement is unlocked through the main storyline of Hogwarts Legacy, specifically after completing the Tomes and Tribulations mission. Visit Professor Weasley back at the school, and she will show you around this location that is also found inside the Defense Against the Dark Arts tower.

Transfiguration and the Room of Requirement

Once you have full access to the room, it is entirely up to you how to utilize it. All sorts of customization options become available, so decking out the entire Room of Requirement in a gothic style is choice, but so is one attuned to the botanical side of things. Just make sure to have plenty of Moonstone in your inventory.

At the core of things are the three Transfiguration spells, mainly the Conjuring Spell, which creates new objects), the Alteration Spell to move or edit existing objects, and Evanesco, which is used to delete an object and return some Moonstone to your possession. All three spells can only be used inside the Room of Requirement, so don’t expect to change anything out in the open world.

Knowing all three spells and their uses will open up the path to creating some really useful additions to aid your adventures.

Desk of Identification

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

One of the useful items that are already part of the Room of Requirement the first time you get the reins is the Desk of Identification. As its name suggests, anytime you happen to have in your possession items that are marked by a question mark, head back to the room and use the desk. It will instantly reveal the true nature of all these gear items, and chances are, they are usually miles ahead of whatever gear you might have equipped.

Potion Brewing

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

While you can always head to Professor Sharp’s classroom to brew up a potion, it is here in the Room of Requirement that things can get much more effective. First, you will need the spellcraft recipe of a brewing table that can be bought from the tomes and spellcrafts store in Hogsmeade. They range from having one pot to several, so be sure to bring enough Galleons to buy them.

After placing down a table in the room, you can proceed to brew any of the six potions (which also need recipes) with the requisite ingredients. This beats buying Wiggenweld potions at high prices, as well as provides you useful enhancements to call upon while out in the world of Hogwarts Legacy. The potions will take a short while to be ready, so get to admiring the surroundings for a bit.

Herbology

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

Instead of collecting ingredients out in the wild, bring some Herbology goodness to the Room of Requirement with potting tables. With small, medium, and large varieties available at the same spellcraft vendor in Hogsmeade, this will allow you to grow all sorts of plants. For example, the large pots are required for growing Chinese Chomping Cabbage and Venomous Tentacula, whereas the small pots are perfect for the Mandrake.

Deciding on the types of plants you’ll need early on should inform you on which potting table to get, and be sure to stock up on fertilizer too, so you can always increase the yield of your hard work.

Enchanted Loom

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

Upon progressing further into the story, Deek the house elf will open up even more options for players in the Room of Requirement, and in this case, a very important addition. The enchanted Loom can be used to upgrade any of the clothing gear items in your possession, and if you have been wondering about those empty trait slots in your gear, this is where the Loom comes into play.

Equipping traits that have been obtained throughout the course of your adventures can only be done at the Loom, so be sure to visit often and enhance your gear. This will be the best way to ensure you are always up to the challenge of what Hogwarts Legacy throws at you.

Vivarium

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

When Deek introduces the Loom, he will also make it possible to visit the vivarium and in turn, unlock beast capturing. Now, you can head out into the surrounding areas and capture the interesting beasts that call nature home. Head back to the vivarium, and you can let them out into a new paradise.

The more beasts you have, the more the place will come alive, and by using the newly learned spells of brushing and feeding the beasts, you can obtain furs and feathers which come in handy at the Loom as well as keeping them happy. If you ever need to take time away to relax from the hassles of magic, the vivarium is the place to be.

Decorations

Last but certainly not least, once all the more useful stuff is settled and you have your brewing, herbology, and beast matters running smoothly, be sure to stamp your own mark on the Room of Requirement. Collecting additional decorative items on your travel will truly make this spot uniquely yours, and this customization extends to the vivarium as well. All the wizards and witches in Hogwarts Legacy sure know how to live.

Now that you are caught up on what the Room of Requirement is and all the transfiguration items that can be conjured inside in Hogwarts Legacy, you should already have some idea of what direction to go in. Be sure to check out all the other related content below, or search Twinfinite if you need more help.

Related Posts