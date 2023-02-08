In Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll find that there are a lot of different materials spread throughout the halls and surrounding area of the school, most of which can be used to create a number of interesting potions. Some are definitely harder to obtain than others. Here is everything you need to know about how to get Venomous Tentacula in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy Venomous Tentacula

The most important thing to note about Venomous Tentacula in Hogwarts Legacy is that it is locked behind progressing the main story. Specifically, you’ll need to have gotten all the way to the main quest 31 to be able to complete the questline that is given to you by Professor Garlic.

Once you’ve made it this far, head to the Dogweed and Deathcap, located on the outskirts of Hogsmeade Valley. Talk to Beatrice Green and purchase Venomous Tentacula seeds for 1,050 Galleons or the entire plant for 600 coins.

How to Use Venomous Tentacula Spell

Head back to Professor Garlick with the Venomous Tentacula and you’ll learn Wingardium Leviosa. Alongside this, you’ll now be able to use Venomous Tentacula to attack your enemies by pressing, holding, then releasing L1 once it is equipped, and then pressing L1 again to cast.

For now, that is everything you need to know about how to get Venomous Tentacula in Hogwarts Legacy. If you’re still looking for more help on the game, including fixing framerate issues, check out all of our handy guides right down below.

