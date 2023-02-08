How to Fix Hogwarts Legacy PC Performance Framerate & Flickering Issues

Image source: Avalanche Software

Just like any other video game with stunning graphics, Hogwarts Legacy players are grappling with flickering and frame rate drops – two persistent enemies of an immersive gaming experience. As a result, a wave of frustrated players have taken to the web searching for a solution, and we’ve got the solution. With that said, here’s a comprehensive guide on how to optimize your PC for Hogwarts Legacy in order to fix flickering and frame rate drop issues.

Hogwarts Legacy Laggy PC Issues Solution

Before moving forward, players should ensure that their gaming system must meet the minimum system requirements to run Hogwarts Legacy properly.

Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10

CPU: Intel core i5-6600 (3.3Ghz) or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 (3.2Ghz)

RAM: 16 GB RAM

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 470 4GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 85 GB

Adjust Graphics Quality

Running games on low graphic settings can be a solution to various performance issues like low frame rate, lagging, and more. If you are facing similar issues while playing Hogwarts Legacy, you may want to try running the game on low graphic settings. Here’s how to do it:

Launch Hogwarts Legacy on your PC. Head to the in-game settings. Navigate to the Video tab. Change the graphics quality as per your system’s hardware.

Close All Background Apps

When you’re playing Hogwarts Legacy, the device’s processor and memory are used intensively, and if there are other apps running in the background, the performance of the game can be significantly impacted. In simple words, apps running in the background can consume a significant amount of system resources and cause issues like FPS drop, lag, and more.

Therefore, it’s essential to close all background apps before you start playing so that the device has adequate resources to run the game smoothly and prevent any performance issues.

Update Your Graphics Driver

To play Hogwarts Legacy smoothly, it’s important to have the latest graphics driver on your device. You can find the newest driver by going to the website of your graphics card manufacturer, such as Nvidia or AMD. Another option is to use a third-party driver update program to fix any stuttering or flickering issues in the game.

Update Windows

In order to get the best out of your gaming station, make sure the Windows system is up to date. You can install Windows updates by navigating to Start > Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and selecting Check for updates. If updates are available, install them and relaunch the game.

Restart Steam

To fix the FPS drop issue in Hogwarts Legacy, restarting the Steam client is a good solution. Close the program by clicking on the “X” button in the top right corner or using the task manager. Then, start Steam again to check if the problem is solved.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about fixing PC performance framerate & flickering issues for Hogwarts Legacy. Be sure to check out the rest of our Hogwarts Legacy coverage below.

Related Posts