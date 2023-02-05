5 Things to Do First in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: WB Games

After years of teasing and waiting, we finally have the Harry Potter game that fans have been clamoring for. Hogwarts Legacy lets you live out your fantasy dream as a witch and wizard, as you solve a brand new mystery, while staying on top of your classes and school activities. Here are five things you should do first in Hogwarts Legacy.

Revelio Everything

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

Revelio is one of the very first spells you’ll gain access to in Hogwarts Legacy, and it’s also one of the most important. This is basically you “detective” spell, allowing you to highlight items of interest in your immediate surroundings.

Once you unlock the Field Guide, you’ll be able to start collecting Field Guide Pages all over the world, which give you experience and allow you to level up. Revelio is useful for detecting nearby pages, and also highlighting chests and other items you can interact with.

Talk To Everyone

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

This might seem like a silly suggestion for what is essentially an open-world game, but as soon as you enter Hogwarts, you should absolutely make an effort to talk to everyone you come across. Not every student will have something interesting to say, but some of them will open up new side quests for you to explore, and these will often lead to useful rewards that can help you later on.

As you’re making your way to various classrooms and dungeons, keep an eye out for NPCs with dots above their head, and talk to them to see what unfolds.

Unlock Floo Flames

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

Early on in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll be forced to walk around everywhere. This is a good chance to unlock as many Floo Flames as possible, which serve as fast travel points that allow you to get around faster.

The Floo Flames will show up as a fire symbol on your screen when you’re close by, or when you use the Revelio spell. All you have to do walk close to them to activate them. Once they turn green, they’ll become a fast travel point you can make use of on the map.

Play the Main Story Until You Get the Broom

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

If you’re impatient and you want to be able to get around even faster, we recommend playing through the main story of Hogwarts Legacy until you finally unlock the broomstick. This won’t take that long, as you’ll just need to clear a few classes and complete your first visit to Hogsmeade; basically, just speed through the yellow main story mission markers and you’ll get your broomstick in no time.

This really opens up a whole other level of exploration for you in Hogwarts Legacy, as you’ll be able to reach new areas and discover even more secrets.

Sell All Inferior Gear for Money

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

Finally, just like any other RPG, remember to always clear out your gear when you don’t need them. The game is pretty good at rewarding you with plenty of gear especially early on, and it won’t be long before your inventory starts filling up with less powerful items that you no longer have any use for.

Keep playing through the main story until you reach Hogsmeade, and you’ll find your first vendor at the potions store. From here, feel free to sell off all your old gear for some extra money. Make sure not to destroy them from your inventory, and only do that if you really need to free up some space.

That does it for the five things every player should do first in Hogwarts Legacy. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

