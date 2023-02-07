Hogwarts Legacy Merlin Trials: All Puzzle Types & Solutions

Image Source: Warner Bros. Games

There is no doubt that magic permeates the world of Hogwarts Legacy, and with this mystical force comes a variety of secrets that need to be unearthed. While you can most certainly bury your head in books at the castle, a wider world awaits your presence, and throughout your adventures, it is likely you will stumble upon Merlin Trials. If you’re hoping to understand all the puzzle types and solutions to Merlin Trials in Hogwarts Legacy, we have got your back.

What are Merlin Trials in Hogwarts Legacy

Essentially, Merlin Trials are puzzles left behind by the great wizard to test players, with the excellent reward of increasing your gear slots in the inventory. By completing them, you will better your ability to hoard gear without needing to visit a vendor anytime soon. This particular set of puzzles will become available once you have spoken to Nora Treadwell, and completed the Trials of Merlin quest.

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

Once that is done, the world will be populated by Merlin Trials, and they are marked by a common visual element. Just look for ornate stone circles on the ground, and likely surrounding structures that are covered by vines. You will need the Mallowsweet plant to activate the circle, with more available via vendors or grown in pots in the Room of Requirement.

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

Types of Merlin Trials in Hogwarts Legacy

In total, there are nine different types of Merlin Trials in Hogwarts Legacy, and the solution is never far away from the stone circle. To help you out, we have compiled the list for you below:

Braziers

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

A timed puzzle, it is best to locate the three braziers that need to be lit up first. Then you can plan to light them up from tallest to shortest, as they will start to descend into a pool of water once you have lit them. Incendio works for certain variants, but having Confringo to light the braziers from range is your best bet.

Small Stone Balls and Holes

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

The spell Accio and its ability to pull things close will come in handy for this type of Merlin Trial. Simply locate the three stone plates that have holes, and look around nearby. You should be able to find three sets of five stone balls that you can then lead to the plates. Once they are in place, the puzzle is solved.

Large Stone Ball and Bowl

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

An easy enough puzzle, all you need is the Depulso spell and push the stone ball into the indentation on the ground. Do note that some of the balls can be up high or blocked behind certain structures, so just use Revelio to detect them and plot the best route to the end goal.

Destructible Stone Balls

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

One for the more destructive wizards and witches around, once the Merlin Trial has been activated, you will need to destroy a total of nine stone balls. They are usually located in close proximity in different groups, so use Revelio to help you locate them. Just your basic attack can destroy them, so aim true and fire away.

Moth Pillars

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

Another good use of the Lumio spell beyond just lighting up the darkness is for these moth pillars, once you have started the Merlin Trial, look around for swarms of bright blue moths, and cast Lumio. They will be drawn to the light once you are near enough, and all you have to do is lead them to the nearest pillar. Do this three times and you will clear the trial.

Destructible Stone Columns

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

Another destructive trial, this particular set of puzzles is differentiated by the stone columns that have traces of green on them. Use Confringo to destroy all the blocks that look like this, and if you’re missing a few, simply use Revelio to help you find them.

Platforms

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

No spells are required for this particular puzzle; just look for the platforms that are covered with vines. Once you throw the Mallowsweet, jump from one platform to another without falling off. Reach the end, and the puzzle is considered done.

Puzzle Blocks

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

Probably one of the harder Merlin Trials to figure out, this will require the Flipendo spell to solve. While there are several symbols on the column and the piece on top, you just need to match the top block with the pillar, with both showing what appears to be a hashtag/pound symbol with the arrow pointing down. Make your adjustments with Flipendo and you will be able to overcome it.

Broken Statues

This Merlin Trial is easily spotted thanks to the multitude of broken statues once you kick things off. To solve it, simply use Reparo on the broken statues. Complete all three and the trial will be completed.

Now that you are caught up on all the puzzle types and solutions to Merlin Trials in Hogwarts Legacy, your time spent in the game should be a lot easier. If you find yourself needing more help, be sure to check out other related content below, or search Twinfinite for anything else.

