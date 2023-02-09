Image Source: WB Games

There are tons of different resources to collect in Hogwarts Legacy, and they all serve a different purpose. Mallowsweet Leaves are some of the more important materials, though, as they allow you to take on Merlin Trials in the game. Here’s where to find Mallowsweet Leaves in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Get Mallowsweet Leaves in Hogwarts Legacy

There are two ways to get Mallowsweet Leaves in Hogwarts Legacy: by purchasing them, or by growing them yourself. It’s a lot cheaper to grow them yourself, but if you ever need them in a pinch, know that you can always buy them in Hogsmeade.

If you’re looking to buy Mallowsweet Leaves, head to The Magic Neep in Hogsmeade. From here, you can buy the Mallowsweet Leaves directly and use them whenever you come across a Merlin Trial while traveling.

Alternatively, you can buy the Seeds instead, which will allow you to save more money in the long run. With the Seeds, head back to the Room of Requirement and put them in another planter at your herbology station. You’ll get one Leaf every 10 minutes, so just make sure to restock the planter from time to time, and you’ll never run out of Mallowsweet Leaves.

Where to Use Mallowsweet Leaves

As alluded to previously, Mallowsweet Leaves are used to activate Merlin Trials. While exploring the world in Hogwarts Legacy, keep an eye out for the stone spiral pattern on the ground, then interact with it to use a Mallowsweet Leaf.

You’ll then be tasked with solving a short environmental puzzle, and be rewarded with more inventory and gear slots.

That’s all you need to know about where to find and get Mallowsweet Leaves in Hogwarts Legacy. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

Related Posts