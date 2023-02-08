How to Increase Gear Slots in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: Avalanche Software

While it’s nothing on the scale of RPG’s deepest titles, Hogwarts Legacy does feature a rewarding system that allows players to tailor their witch or wizard to their liking. Hogwarts Legacy’s gear system aims to boost various stats for your character to protect themselves from the evilest magic, but it comes with a caveat in the form of limited gear slots. If you’ve found yourself on the receiving end of this issue, here’s what you need to know about increasing your gear slots in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Unlock Gear Slots in Hogwarts Legacy

Increasing your gear slots will challenge your magical prowess through the Trials of Merlin. Participating and completing the Trials of Merlin will grant you more gear slots, which allows you to horde more gear.

Upon starting your journey in Hogwarts Legacy, looking at your gear will show you that you can only hold eight items per gear category. The max is twenty, and as mentioned, this can only be done by hitting certain milestones in the Trails of Merlin, such as completing two of the Trails and, then, so on.

Once you complete two Trials of Merlin, open up your Field Guide and collect the reward in the Challenges menu. Otherwise, you’ll never receive the extra slots.

How to Participate in the Trials of Merlin

The Trials of Merlin are in-game challenges that will test your skills in a variety of ways. To begin competing in them, you’ll need to speak to Nora Treadwell and complete the quest related to these challenges. However, you’ll need Mallowsweet to activate the challenges, which can be purchased from vendors or grown in the Room of Requirement.

That’s all you need to know about increasing gear slots in Hogwarts Legacy. Below, you’ll find plenty of guides to help you catch up to your fellow fifth-year classmates.

