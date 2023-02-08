How to Upgrade Gear in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: Avalanche Software

Being a witch or a wizard may be a lot of fun, but it carries plenty of risks and dangers with it as well. If you don’t want to find your magical journey ending prematurely, you’ll want to equip yourself with the finest tools of the trade. Without further ado, this is how to upgrade your gear in Hogwarts Legacy.

When Can I Upgrade My Gear in Hogwarts Legacy?

In order to upgrade your gear in Hogwarts Legacy, you will need to conjure an Enchanted Loom in the Room of Requirement. You gain access to the conjuring spell for the Enchanted Loom upon completion of the Elf, the Nab-Sack, and the Loom quest line, and creating it requires eight Moonstone.

Interacting with the loom will bring up the upgrade menu, allowing you to now assign traits to your gear. Each item can be upgraded three times, and will require the relevant resources to do so. Tracking down these resources may be a time consuming process, but it is arguably more reliable than scouring the grounds for rare and valuable gear.

A patient spellcaster is the one who is best rewarded, and following this process will yield the finest, most helpful gear to prolong your measly lifespan. Now that you’re clued up on how to upgrade your gear in Hogwarts Legacy, you’d best delve deeper into the archives of Twinfinite witchcraft and wizardry via the guides below, including how to toggle the robe on your sweet new gear.

