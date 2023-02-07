Hogwarts Legacy Gear: Increasing Offense, Defense, and Traits

Image Source: Avalanche Software

Embracing the RPG aspects of many like-minded titles, Hogwarts Legacy gives players the power to influence how their witch or wizard progresses in their journey. There are three areas you’ll need to keep an eye on, so you can survive the dark secrets the Wizarding World holds. In case you’re unaware or need extra insight, here’s what you need to know about Hogwarts Legacy’s Gear system, as well as how to increase your Offense, Defense, and Traits.

Hogwarts Legacy Gear System Overview

Hogwarts Legacy features a lighter version of a gear system you’d find in many RPG titles, with each piece offering various benefits to you. In total, there are two main areas impacted by the gear you acquire:

Offense : As the name implies, gear that impacts this category improves how much damage you output to enemies.

: As the name implies, gear that impacts this category improves how much damage you output to enemies. Defense: Gear that impacts this category impacts how much damage a foe can deal to you.

Gear is found by going through the main storyline, completing side quests, and through open-world exploration, with various rarity levels attached to them that provide better benefits. Certain gear come with Trait slots which allows you to add additional benefits or buffs to said piece of gear.

How to Increase Offense, Defense, and Traits

There are a couple of different ways to increase all of the three mentioned categories:

Explore the open-world : Hogwarts Legacy rewards those who explore! Embark on a journey through the open-world for a chance to earn better gear and traits you can equip your character with. New pieces of gear will drop with better rarities over time.

: Hogwarts Legacy rewards those who explore! Embark on a journey through the open-world for a chance to earn better gear and traits you can equip your character with. New pieces of gear will drop with better rarities over time. Hit the Room of Requirement: If you hit a wall, head to The Room of Requirement to upgrade your gear with the Enchanted Loom. Gear can be upgraded up to three times, provided you have the right materials to upgrade them. Make use of the Identifying Station to figure out what stats your gear has!

That’s all you need to know about Hogwarts Legacy’s gear system and how to improve your Offense, Defense, and Traits. There’s plenty of magical content below to help you out, so be sure to check it out!

