Deek is the adorable house elf of Hogwarts who has multiple jobs, from a master decorator for the Room of Requirement to a beast tamer. Like most characters, he will venture with you on a quest near the castle, where you can capture wild beasts to save them from the evil poachers. Here’s everything you need to know about how to complete The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and The Loom in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and The Loom Quest Guide

The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and The Loom waypoint will trigger after you finish The Helm of Urtkot mission. Once you’ve done this task, you can head to the Room of Requirement to talk to Deek and acquire the Nab-Sack, which can capture and transport beasts.

Being the good elf he is, Deek will assist you in this feat by taking you beyond the castle grounds. Those who need help in completing this quest can follow along with this step-by-step guide:

Equip the Nab-Sack. Players must assign the Nab-Sack to any slot in their Spell Set. Rescue a Puffskein. You must hold the Nab-Sack open until the circle meter is full, then press the designated button to get it inside the item. Meet Deek at the Jobberknoll habitat. Capture the Jobberknoll. Like the Puffskein, you must use the Nab-Sack to get the creature, but you will need to ensure that you press the designated button twice this time. Players can also use Levioso on them to make the process easier. Go to the Mooncalf habitat. The Mooncalf den won’t be too far away from the Jobberknoll’s area, so just follow the pathway to the waypoint. However, if it isn’t nighttime, you will need to fast-forward time by pressing the ‘Wait’ button on the map. Catch a Mooncalf. Players must be quick when catching a Mooncalf because it will run away from them. To counter this, you can use Levioso again and hit the capture button three times. Return to the Room of Requirement. Go inside the new creation. Release the beasts. Nurture the Jobberknoll, Puffskein, and Mooncalf. You’ll need to acquire a Jobberknoll feather, a Puffskein fur, and a Mooncalf fur by grooming and feeding the creatures. Therefore, players should assign the Beast Petting Brush and Beast Feed in the Spell Set. Exit the vivarium. Use the Conjuring Spell to make an Enchanted Loom. Add a trait to an item of clothing. Select ‘View Traits’ to weave a trait to the item. Upgrade an item. Press ‘View Upgrade’ to enhance your gear. Tell Deek about your experience.

Now that you’ve finished the quest, you can start rescuing beasts throughout the map to upgrade your materials and gather other resources.

That does it our guide on how to complete The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and The Loom quest in Hogwarts Legacy. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on the Gobs of Gobstone.

