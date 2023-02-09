How to Complete Gobs of Gobstone in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: Warner Bros. Games via Twinfinite

Soon after your Sorting Ceremony in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll be given free rein to explore the nooks and crannies of the iconic boarding school. And before you know it, you’ll be knee-deep in a handful of different quests that you’ll need to complete to help out your fellow alumni. One such quest revolves around collecting a bunch of Gobs, or if you’re a muggle like me: Marbles. So, for those wondering how to complete the Gobs of Gobstone sidequest in Hogwarts Legacy, let’s get into to the nitty-gritty details, shall we?

How to Solve the Gobs of Gobstone Sidequest in Hogwarts Legacy

To begin the Gobs of Gobstone sidequest, you’re going to need to speak to Zenobia Noke during the day in the Defense Against the Dark Arts Tower. Once you speak to her, she’ll tell you that someone has stolen her Gobstones and that she needs someone to help find them for her.

There are six Gobstones to find in total.

Gobstone Location #1

Image Source: Warner Bros. Games via Twinfinite

The first Gobstone is found really close to where you first met Zenobia Noke. Simply head out into the courtyard nearby, and the first Gobstone can be found nestled above the archways. Of course, use the Accio spell to pull it towards you and collect it.

Gobstone Location #2

Image Source: Warner Bros. Games via Twinfinite

Follow your Charmed Compass up some stairs which take you past the Divination classroom and up to one of the highest points in the school, Ravenclaw Tower. Look up and you’ll find the second Gobs of Gobstone on the chandelier above.

Gobstone Location #3

Image Source: Warner Bros. Games via Twinfinite

Head back down the stairs and next to the Divination classroom are some rafters. On the rafters is the third Gobstone.

Gobstone Location #4

Image Source: Warner Bros. Games via Twinfintie

Near the lower levels in Ravenclaw Tower, you’ll find the fourth Gobstone resting on a column in a blue-tinted corridor.

Gobstone Location #5

Image Source: Warner Bros. Games via Twinfinite

Go up the Grand Staircase and on the Trophy Room floor near Ravenclaw Tower, you’ll come across some suits of armor. Atop the right-hand side of a window frame, you’ll find the fifth Gobstone.

Gobstone Location #6

Image Source: Warner Bros. Games via Twinfinite

The last Gobstone is close by the fifth one and can be found in the Trophy Room on a shelf. Once you’ve collected all six Gobstones, return to Zenobia to complete the Gobs of Gobstones sidequest and collect your reward.

Should You Give Zenobia Her Gobstones Back or Should You Keep Them?

Interestingly, once you return to Zenobia, you’ll have a choice of either giving the Gobstones back or keeping them for yourself. Thing is, either way, you’ll end up with the same reward, so your choice doesn’t really matter too much.

Ultimately, regardless of your choice, you’ll be given a violet Orbicular handle cosmetic reward for your wand and one of your Relationship quests will be ticked off your list. In short, don’t sweat it too much, though we chose to give the Gobstones back to her in case there’s any karmic impact in the latter half of the game.

So, what do you know: that’s everything you need to know about how to complete the Gobs of Gobstone sidequest in Hogwarts Legacy. For more, here are the best brooms in the game. Or if you’d rather, feel free to browse the links below.

