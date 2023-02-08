Best Brooms in Hogwarts Legacy

Image via WB Games

Hogwarts Legacy, a game that allows players to finally experience the Wizarding World in all its glory, is available on current-gen consoles early thanks to the Deluxe Edition. One of the many exciting things that fans get to experience is broomstick riding, with all gamers able to get the broom of their dreams. So, what broom is the best for you to buy in Hogwarts Legacy? Twinfinite has the answer for you.

What Are the Best Brooms to Purchase in Hogwarts Legacy

Much like the wand cores in Hogwarts Legacy, the broomstick you choose has no impact on the game’s gameplay. This means that the broom you select depends entirely on what fits the overall aesthetic of the witch or wizard you want to be the most.

The five brooms that you have access to once flight has been unlocked and their description is as follows:

Ember Dash Broom: The perfect broom for those with a fiery temperament

The perfect broom for those with a fiery temperament Hogwarts House Broom: A broom enchanted to celebrate your particular Hogwarts house pride

A broom enchanted to celebrate your particular Hogwarts house pride Moon Trimmer Broom: Finely crafted from ash, this broom is built for stability

Finely crafted from ash, this broom is built for stability Wind Wisp Broom: A stylish broom with a light touch – quite literally

A stylish broom with a light touch – quite literally Yew Weaver Broom: A comfortable and speedy broom with a unique woven design

Price also shouldn’t be an issue when deciding between these brooms, as the ones listed here are all priced at 600 of the in-game currency, though they aren’t every single broom in the game.

All Brooms in Hogwarts Legacy

Aside from the aforementioned five brooms, there are eight others making for a grand total of 13 broomsticks for players to be able to choose from, all of which are listed right here:

Ember Dash Broom

Hogwarts House Broom

Moon Trimmer Broom

Wind Wisp Broom

Yew Weaver Broom

Sky Scythe Broom

Silver Arrow Broom

Family Antique Broom

Aeromancer Broom

Night Dancer Broom

Wild Fire Broom

Bright Spark Broom

Lickety Swift Broom

It is also worth noting that even though the actual broomsticks are merely cosmetic choices, there is a way to unlock upgrades to your overall flying experience.

So if you find yourself having trouble riding brooms, this is probably something you should focus on trying to accomplish. Also, while there is unfortunately no quidditch in the game, there are plenty of optional objectives and tasks to complete using the broom that you have chosen.

That is everything you need to know about which broom is best in Hogwarts Legacy. For more information regarding the Wizarding World game, check out all of our related coverage on the game right down below.

Related Posts