When Do You Get a Broom in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Walking around Hogwarts Castle on foot is all well and good, I guess, but you know what’s even better? Zooming around the castle grounds on the broomstick. If you’re wondering when exactly you can get a broom in Hogwarts Legacy, here’s what you need to know.

How to Get a Broom in Hogwarts Legacy

You’ll be able to get a broom in Hogwarts Legacy after you’ve completed your flying lesson, which is part of the main story. Just make a point to prioritize all the yellow story mission markers, and once you’ve cleared your first dungeon, you’ll unlock a new quest to take on a flying lesson with Professor Kogawa. If you’re just focusing on story missions, it’ll take around four hours or so to get to this point.

This lesson will teach you the basics of flying a broom, including how to ascend and descend, and how to speed up and give yourself a boost mid-flight.

After completing the lesson, you can then head to Spintwitches in Hogsmeade to purchase your very own broomstick for just 600 Gold.

How to Summon and Upgrade Your Broomstick

Once you’ve purchased your broomstick, you can summon it by holding down the L1 button, then tapping the circle button.

However, do note that there are some areas in Hogwarts Legacy that prohibit flying. For instance, you can’t fly in the castle itself or in Hogsmeade. The broomstick is meant to let you cover longer distances on the grounds outdoors, which is handy, considering how big the world is.

After buying your broomstick, you’ll also be able to start taking on flight trials with Imelda at the castle. Completing these trials will allow you to purchase broomstick upgrades at Spintwitches to improve its stability, handling, and speed.

That’s all you need to know about how to get a broomstick in Hogwarts Legacy. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

