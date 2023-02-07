How to Do Money Glitch in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: Avalanche Software

Not every witch or wizard can be lucky enough to have the bank account of Harry Potter. For the rest of us, we have to earn that through hard work while still being students of a prestigious magical school. If you’d like a leg up through your journey, we know the best way to get money quickly in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy Money Glitch Explained

There’s not exactly anything too tricky to the best method to rack up a good beginning amount of Galleons either all at once or over a period of time, depending on your patience level.

Early in the story, you are given the Disillusionment Charm as part of the Secret of the Restricted Section main quest. This allows you to turn invisible while exploring Hogwarts and surrounding areas. Aside from its important quest uses, the Charm has another purpose.

You’ve undoubtedly run into those white chests with the eyeball on the top that can’t be opened with spells and will lock when you get close. The trick to them is to move out of the chest’s line of sight and then use the Disillusionment Charm to turn invisible and sneak back to the chest to open it for a guaranteed 500 Galleons.

If you want to make 6000 Galleons in one go, visit Hogsmeade when you have the Disillusionment Charm and hunt down the 12 chests spread around the map. This can be done anytime, as those chests can be found at any point once you have access to Hogsmeade.

The above information is everything you need to know about the best way to get money early in Hogwarts Legacy. Check out the links below for more guides to help you on your magical journey.

