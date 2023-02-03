Can you play Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Image Source: Avalanche Software

Quidditch is a completely important aspect of the Harry Potter story, but it’s certainly a much older sport than that. There’s been much discussion on broom travel in the new game, but is there more? Here’s the full answer to if you can play Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy.

Is Quidditch Playable in Hogwarts Legacy?

Sorry to burst any magical bubbles, but there won’t be any Quidditch happening in Hogwarts Legacy. This information comes directly from the Hogwarts Legacy FAQ on the official site, which says:

Quidditch is not playable in Hogwarts Legacy. However, broom flight for traversal and broom race challenges are part of the game. Players can also fly brooms to explore new and familiar locations surrounding Hogwarts Castle.

Though that’s not to say there can’t be a future update or DLC that lets players enjoy a game of Quidditch. Hogwarts Legacy lacks any co-op/multiplayer, so it would only be played against AI.

Players will have to settle for getting to explore Hogwarts over a century before the story of Harry Potter ever begins. This is definitely not your usual Wizarding World story, either. Players can be evil witches and wizards if they so choose, as the game isn’t above letting you use magic to harm others. The game might not have Voldemort, but that shouldn’t stop players from taking on that role.

This is everything you need to know regarding if you will get to play Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy. We have been compiling important guides of information players will need before the game launches, and you can find those in the links below.

