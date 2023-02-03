Is Voldemort in Hogwarts Legacy? Explained

Image Source: Avalanche Software

The day that many Harry Potter fans have been dreaming of is almost here, as Hogwarts Legacy lets you live out your dreams of becoming a wizard in an open-world format. The title will feature original characters set in a setting we all know in love, with plenty of easter eggs to find along the way. Casual fans of the series will likely have a lot of questions regarding how it will overlap with the original subject matter, including if certain characters will show up. Here is everything you need to know about if Voldemort is in Hogwarts Legacy.

Is The Dark Lord in Hogwarts Legacy?

The short answer is that you probably won’t be seeing Voldemort in Hogwarts Legacy. Why, you may be asking? The answer is simple; Hogwarts Legacy takes place 100 years before the Harry Potter books, and so Voldemort would have simply not been around during that time.

However, there have been instances of time travel used in the Harry Potter series, so it’s not entirely possible to rule out everyone’s favorite noseless villain just yet. Furthermore, there may also be connections to Voldemort in the game, even if he’s not physically present himself thanks to the appearance of a certain Victor Rockwood.

Is Victor Rookwood One of Voldemort’s Death Eaters?

To be more specific, a lot of people think that one of the main villains of Hogwarts Legacy Victor Rookwood, a Dark wizard who was the leader of a faction that allied with Ranrok during his goblin rebellion, might have also been one of Voldemort’s Death Eaters. This antagonist shares his family name with Augustus Rookwood, another Dark Wizard from the Harry Potter books and movies that was loyal to Voldemort, leading many to believe there’s a connective thread. Alas, only time will tell as to if this is true or not.

That is everything you need to know about if Voldemort is in Hogwarts Legacy. For more on the game, including the pre-load and unlock times, be sure to check out all of the content we’ve got right down below.

Related Posts