Is Hogwarts Legacy Crossplay? Answered

Image Source: Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy is easily one of the most anticipated titles of 2023, as fans have been clamoring for a return to the Wizarding World. Arriving at Hogwarts as a fifth-year student is a tall task, and there’s plenty of catching up to do if you want to keep up with your peers. Does Hogwarts Legacy have crossplay to make your schooling much more magical, or is it a “wizard-eat-wizard world?” Here’s everything you need to know about crossplay in Hogwarts Legacy.

Does Hogwarts Legacy Have Crossplay?

Image Source: Avalanche Software

Unfortunately, Hogwarts Legacy does not have crossplay. However, it’s not because the development team didn’t want to include the ability to play with friends regardless of platform. It’s because Hogwarts Legacy is a single-player-only title, as stated in Avalanche Software’s FAQs.

While the lack of multiplayer or co-op in Hogwarts Legacy certainly feels like a missed opportunity, it’s appreciated that the team behind the upcoming adventure is committed to creating a rich single-player experience versus cramming in multiplayer for the sake of having it. Although player-controlled friends won’t be present, your playthrough will certainly see you making friends with fellow students who will make your journey through Hogwarts a bit easier, as you cast your name into wizarding history.

That’s all you need to know about crossplay in Hogwarts Legacy. Check out our related section below to get you up to speed on the latest news straight from the Wizarding World.

Related Posts