Hogwarts Legacy Invites Fans on an Epic Journey Brimming with Magic, Dragons, & Adventure

Warner Bros. Games and Avalanche Software have pulled back the curtain on their upcoming RPG, Hogwarts Legacy, with a brand new launch trailer that teases what fans can expect from the eagerly-anticipated title.

Go ahead and take a gander at the freshly released footage down below:

As you can see, the new launch trailer runs through your first day in the titular school of magic, replete with lessons from some recognizable faces like Professor Weasley and a sneak peek at a… *checks notes* Levioso levitation spell being cast. There’s even some mandrakes and a few hidden easter eggs in the footage for all you eagle-eyed Potterheads out there.

Interestingly, the new video also divulges some elements of Hogwarts Legacy’s narrative. Namely, you’ll be stepping into the shoes of a fifth-year student who has the gift of being able to tap into an ancient, all-powerful magic. Intriguing!

While we do get to see some magic-based combat gameplay and some narrative teases, the central enigma at the heart of Hogwarts Legacy’s story still largely remains shrouded in mystery. But the wait is almost over, as the launch of the game is just around the corner, folks!

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled to release on Feb. 10, 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Meanwhile, a PS4 and Xbox One version is locked in for April 4, 2023 and a Nintendo Switch version is confirmed for July 25, 2023.

