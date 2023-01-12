Meet the Hogwarts Legacy Voice Actor Cast

Image Source: Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy is the latest video game installment based on the famous Harry Potter series, set in a time before the evil dark lord, Voldemort, even existed. Players will take on the role of a student at the magical school, where they can meet and befriend new characters of the series. So, if you want to learn more about the game’s voice actors, here is the confirmed cast of Hogwarts Legacy.

Simon Pegg as Headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black

Image Source: Hogwarts Legacy Official Twitter

First on the list is the notable actor Simon Pegg, who voices the headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. He’s been in many successful films, including Shaun of the Dead, Star Trek, the Mission Impossible series, and many more. Pegg has also done voice work in past projects, like Star Wars: Battlefront and the Ice Age franchise.

During a behind-the-scenes look at Phineas Black, Pegg mentioned that his character is “the least popular headmaster in the history of Hogwarts” due to his pompous behavior. However, despite Black’s antagonistic role, the actor still enjoys the work, especially since he’s been a fan of the franchise for a long time.

Amelia Gething as the Playable Character

Image Source: Hogwarts Legacy Official Twitter

Amelia Gething is the voice actor for one of the playable characters in Hogwarts Legacy. She began her career by performing comedy sketches on social media platforms, resulting in the creation of her own TV series, The Amelia Gething Complex. Since then, the actress has starred in The Spanish Princess and Emily, as well as her first debut in voice work with the game.

Sebastian Croft as the Playable Character

Image Source: Hogwarts Legacy Official Twitter

The second playable character of Hogwarts Legacy is voiced by Sebastian Croft, who made his TV debut as a young Ned Stark in Game of Thrones. Throughout his career, he’s been involved in multiple shows and movies, such as Doom Patrol, Heartstopper, Love, Death & Robots, and Penny Dreadful. Like Gething, this will also be Croft’s first voice-acting role.

Lesley Nicol as Professor Matilda Weasley

Image Source: Hogwarts Legacy Official Twitter

Lesley Nicol continues to expand her career with numerous roles in movies, TV shows, and video games. You may recognize her from the famous Downton Abbey series, where she plays Mrs. Patmore in both the series and the film. Furthermore, Nicol has done various voice-acting work, including The Tom and Jerry Show, Animaniacs, and HBO Max’s Jellystone.

With Hogwarts Legacy, she takes on the role of Professor Matilda, who is most likely related to the beloved Weasley family of the Harry Potter franchise.

Sohm Kapila as Professor Satyavati Shah

Image Source: Hogwarts Legacy Official Twitter

Another teacher of Hogwarts Legacy, Professor Satyavati Shah, is voiced by Sohm Kapila. In the past, this actress has been in many stage productions, from Bend it Like Beckham the Musical to Bring on the Bollywood Musical. After she moved to California, she began her TV and movie career with her parts in The Mummy, Grey’s Anatomy, and Jane the Virgin.

Luke Youngblood as Everett Clopton

Image Source: Hogwarts Legacy Official Twitter

Luke Youngblood is no stranger to the Harry Potter franchise, since he played the character Lee Jordan in The Sorcerer’s Stone and The Chamber of Secrets. He even continued this role with his voice work in the game adaptation of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. Now Youngblood will take on a new character in Hogwarts Legacy as the student Everett Clopton.

Besides his work in the Harry Potter franchise, Luke has been in a variety of projects, like Community, Fast & Furious Spy Racers, Galavant, and Grounded.

Kandace Caine as Professor Onai

Image Source: Hogwarts Legacy Official Twitter

Kandace Caine voices the character Professor Onai, who teaches the art of Divination at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. She has written, produced, and starred in several shorts and TV shows, such as The Human Centipede 2, Lions Men, and the Kids Learn So Much. One of her most recent projects is her voice work as Nila ‘Nova’ Brown in the popular video game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Asif Ali as Mahendra Pehlwaan

Image Source: Hogwarts Legacy Official Twitter

The Hogwarts Legacy student, Mahendra Pehlwaan, is voiced by Asif Ali, a longtime actor who has appeared in countless successful TV shows. For instance, he has starred in WandaVision, The Mandalorian, Space Force, and BoJack Horseman. Ali has also made his mark in the movie industry with films like Don’t Worry Darling, Easter Sunday, and Bromates.

Jason Anthony as Nearly Headless Nick and the Sorting Hat

Image Source: Hogwarts Legacy Official Twitter

Jason Anthony is the voice actor for two characters in Hogwarts Legacy: the ghostly Nearly Headless Nick and the famous talking Sorting Hat. Before his work in the game, Anthony has done various voice-acting roles in the World of Warcraft franchise, the Call of Duty series, and multiple Lego video games. In addition, he has previously played the character Ron Weasley in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

Jim Dale as the Narrator

Image Source: Sara Krulwich/The New York Times

Lastly, the Wizarding World official website has confirmed that Jim Dale is the narrator for the Hogwarts Legacy trailers. Dale has been a part of the franchise since the beginning as the voice for all the Harry Potter audiobooks and several video game installments. Alongside his narrator part, he is known for his unique portrayal of characters in the book recordings, including Dobby and Professor Albus Dumbledore.

That does it for our guide on the Hogwarts Legacy voice actor cast. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including a gameplay trailer showcasing the character creation system and a tour of the vast open world.

Related Posts