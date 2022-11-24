Hogwarts Legacy ASMR Video Reveals Gorgeous Environments From the World of Harry Potter

Screenshot via Warner Bros. Games

Relax in the world of Harry Potter with this new Hogwarts Legacy video.

ASMR videos are all the rage nowadays, and Warner Bros. Games shared one dedicated to the upcoming Wizarding World game Hogwarts Legacy.

Even if you don’t care too much about resorting to YouTube videos to relax, this specific one really looks awesome and provides a further glimpse into the environments we can expect to enjoy in the game.

While the game offers an extremely detailed rendition of Hogwarts that will certainly please many fans, it’s also an open-world game portraying vast surroundings and natural environments in which you can adventure, fight monsters, and hurl spells around with a little less concern for the safety of other students.

We see the close surroundings of Hogwarts, but also further flung places like farms, villages, and ruins.

You can check it out below.

Hogwarts Legacy is coming on February 10, 2023 (following a recent delay) for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Just recently, we saw more of the game in an extensive gameplay showcase, albeit it was mostly set within the school itself, providing a look at the classes, common facilities, the combat system, and even the deep character creation.

That being said, the developers promised to focus the next showcases on the outside world. Yet, we don’t yet know when that will be aired, so it’s good to be able to see a bit more about that today.

Of course, you can expect full coverage of the next livestream when it happens here on Twinfinite.