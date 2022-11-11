Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Video Shows Character Creation, Hogwarts Tour, Combat, & More

Take an extensive look at the gameplay of Hogwarts Tour, set in Harry Potter’s past.

Today Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment revealed a ton of gameplay of its upcoming Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy.

We start with the character creation and customization that offers a lot of options. More options can be unlocked as you progress with the game.

There are four difficulty levels you can select after creating a character, including “Story” which is the easiest for those who just want to enjoy the storyline.

Next is a quick tour of the user interface, followed by a much larger tour of Hogwarts, starting with our own room (this time around the player is Hufflepuf so we see the related Common Room).

Speaking of houses, House Points are not part of the gameplay, but will appear in the narration.

Speaking of the story, it can be affected by the choices made by the player, including the ending and the lives of the characters.

Interestingly, we learn that classes are interwoven with the main story. While there is a dynamic day/night cycle in the game, you won’t have to attend classes at certain hours. As you progress with the main story, you’ll get to points in which you’ll have to attend certain classes and meet their professors.

Classes provide all your major magical tools and spells as you progress, and there are also optional side-mission classes that provide additional spells and let you know the professors better.

We also get to see combat thanks to a training dummy in the not-so-secret dueling room. Initially we can slot four spells, but during the story, we’ll be able to access the ability to slot up to 16.

Next, we also take a look at an actual duel, which displays some rather interesting fencing-like mechanics. This is followed by a glimpse of the outside world that will be showcased majorly in future livestreams.

Hogwarts Legacy is coming on February 10, 2023 (following a recent delay) for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.