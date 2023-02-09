Connect with us

Hogwarts Legacy Main Questline: All Main Missions to Beat the Game

how to do central door puzzle in hogwarts legacy
Guides

Hogwarts Legacy Main Questline: All Main Missions to Beat the Game

This is the road to becoming a great magician.
Published on

Hogwarts Legacy is the game Harry Potter fans have been waiting for their whole life. Now, they can finally become a magician in the famous school, learn spells, fly with a broom and walk around some of the places they’ve read and watched for decades. If you’re already playing it or thinking about buying it, you might wonder how much content the game has. Here is the Hogwarts Legacy Main Questline: all the main missions to beat the game.

All the Missions on Hogwarts Legacy Main Questline

This is the main questline, there are other sidequests to conquer, depending on which house you’re in, and how much you investigate the whole map, but Hogwarts Legacy‘s main story follows these chapters and missions. In total, there are 46 missions between the prologue and epilogue.

Prologue

  • The Path to Hogwarts

Attend Your First Day at Hogwarts

  • Welcome to Hogwarts
  • Charms Class
  • Defence Against the Dark Arts Class
  • Weasley After Class
  • Professor Ronen’s Assignment
  • Welcome to Hogsmeade

Find the Secret in the Restricted Section

  • The Locket’s Secret
  • Professor Hecat’s Assignment 1
  • Secrets of the Restricted Section
  • Tomes and Tribulations

Live as a Student Until Professor Fig Returns

  • Herbology Class
  • Potions Class
  • The Girl from Uagadou
  • Trials of Merlin

Tell Professor Fig About the Map Chamber

  • House specific quest
  • Professor Hecat’s Assignment 2
  • Jackdaw’s Rest

Complete the First Keeper Trial

  • Flying Class
  • In the Shadow of the Undercroft
  • The Room of Requirement

Improve Your Magical Abilities to Access the Next Trial

  • The Map Chamber

Prepare For Your Search For the Next Keeper

  • Percival Rackham’s Trial

Prepare For Your Search For the Final Keeper

  • Beasts Class
  • The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament
  • The Helm of Urtkot
  • In the Shadow of the Estate
  • The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and the Loom
  • Astronomy Class
  • Professor Garlick’s Assignment 1
  • The High Keep
  • Back on the Path
  • Charles Rookwood’s Trial

Stop Ranrok and Rookwood

  • Fire and Vice
  • Professor Weasley’s Assignment
  • In the Shadow of the Mine
  • It’s All Gobbledegook
  • The Headmistress Speaks
  • The Polyjuice Plot
  • Niamh Fitzgerald’s Trial

Prepare for Your OWLS

  • In the Shadow of the Mountain
  • Lodgok’s Loyalty
  • San Bakar’s Trial

Stop Ranrok

  • Wand Mastery
  • The Final Repository

Post-Game

  • Weasley’s Watchful Eye
  • The House Cup

Here you have it, the whole story that will help you become one of the best magicians the school has ever seen on Hogwarts Legacy.

Now that you know the Hogwarts Legacy Main Questline: all the main missions to beat the game, you can look for more guides and news about the game on Twinfinite. As you can see below, we have all the answers.

Related Posts
Comments
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , ,
To Top