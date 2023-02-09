Hogwarts Legacy Main Questline: All Main Missions to Beat the Game
This is the road to becoming a great magician.
Hogwarts Legacy is the game Harry Potter fans have been waiting for their whole life. Now, they can finally become a magician in the famous school, learn spells, fly with a broom and walk around some of the places they’ve read and watched for decades. If you’re already playing it or thinking about buying it, you might wonder how much content the game has. Here is the Hogwarts Legacy Main Questline: all the main missions to beat the game.
All the Missions on Hogwarts Legacy Main Questline
This is the main questline, there are other sidequests to conquer, depending on which house you’re in, and how much you investigate the whole map, but Hogwarts Legacy‘s main story follows these chapters and missions. In total, there are 46 missions between the prologue and epilogue.
Prologue
- The Path to Hogwarts
Attend Your First Day at Hogwarts
- Welcome to Hogwarts
- Charms Class
- Defence Against the Dark Arts Class
- Weasley After Class
- Professor Ronen’s Assignment
- Welcome to Hogsmeade
Find the Secret in the Restricted Section
- The Locket’s Secret
- Professor Hecat’s Assignment 1
- Secrets of the Restricted Section
- Tomes and Tribulations
Live as a Student Until Professor Fig Returns
- Herbology Class
- Potions Class
- The Girl from Uagadou
- Trials of Merlin
Tell Professor Fig About the Map Chamber
- House specific quest
- Professor Hecat’s Assignment 2
- Jackdaw’s Rest
Complete the First Keeper Trial
- Flying Class
- In the Shadow of the Undercroft
- The Room of Requirement
Improve Your Magical Abilities to Access the Next Trial
- The Map Chamber
Prepare For Your Search For the Next Keeper
- Percival Rackham’s Trial
Prepare For Your Search For the Final Keeper
- Beasts Class
- The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament
- The Helm of Urtkot
- In the Shadow of the Estate
- The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and the Loom
- Astronomy Class
- Professor Garlick’s Assignment 1
- The High Keep
- Back on the Path
- Charles Rookwood’s Trial
Stop Ranrok and Rookwood
- Fire and Vice
- Professor Weasley’s Assignment
- In the Shadow of the Mine
- It’s All Gobbledegook
- The Headmistress Speaks
- The Polyjuice Plot
- Niamh Fitzgerald’s Trial
Prepare for Your OWLS
- In the Shadow of the Mountain
- Lodgok’s Loyalty
- San Bakar’s Trial
Stop Ranrok
- Wand Mastery
- The Final Repository
Post-Game
- Weasley’s Watchful Eye
- The House Cup
Here you have it, the whole story that will help you become one of the best magicians the school has ever seen on Hogwarts Legacy.
