Hogwarts Legacy Main Questline: All Main Missions to Beat the Game

Hogwarts Legacy is the game Harry Potter fans have been waiting for their whole life. Now, they can finally become a magician in the famous school, learn spells, fly with a broom and walk around some of the places they’ve read and watched for decades. If you’re already playing it or thinking about buying it, you might wonder how much content the game has. Here is the Hogwarts Legacy Main Questline: all the main missions to beat the game.

All the Missions on Hogwarts Legacy Main Questline

This is the main questline, there are other sidequests to conquer, depending on which house you’re in, and how much you investigate the whole map, but Hogwarts Legacy‘s main story follows these chapters and missions. In total, there are 46 missions between the prologue and epilogue.

Prologue

The Path to Hogwarts

Attend Your First Day at Hogwarts

Welcome to Hogwarts

Charms Class

Defence Against the Dark Arts Class

Weasley After Class

Professor Ronen’s Assignment

Welcome to Hogsmeade

Find the Secret in the Restricted Section

The Locket’s Secret

Professor Hecat’s Assignment 1

Secrets of the Restricted Section

Tomes and Tribulations

Live as a Student Until Professor Fig Returns

Herbology Class

Potions Class

The Girl from Uagadou

Trials of Merlin

Tell Professor Fig About the Map Chamber

House specific quest

Professor Hecat’s Assignment 2

Jackdaw’s Rest

Complete the First Keeper Trial

Flying Class

In the Shadow of the Undercroft

The Room of Requirement

Improve Your Magical Abilities to Access the Next Trial

The Map Chamber

Prepare For Your Search For the Next Keeper

Percival Rackham’s Trial

Prepare For Your Search For the Final Keeper

Beasts Class

The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament

The Helm of Urtkot

In the Shadow of the Estate

The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and the Loom

Astronomy Class

Professor Garlick’s Assignment 1

The High Keep

Back on the Path

Charles Rookwood’s Trial

Stop Ranrok and Rookwood

Fire and Vice

Professor Weasley’s Assignment

In the Shadow of the Mine

It’s All Gobbledegook

The Headmistress Speaks

The Polyjuice Plot

Niamh Fitzgerald’s Trial

Prepare for Your OWLS

In the Shadow of the Mountain

Lodgok’s Loyalty

San Bakar’s Trial

Stop Ranrok

Wand Mastery

The Final Repository

Post-Game

Weasley’s Watchful Eye

The House Cup

Here you have it, the whole story that will help you become one of the best magicians the school has ever seen on Hogwarts Legacy.

