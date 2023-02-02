Image via Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy is on its way to PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5 on Feb. 10, 2023, wherein players can finally live out their dreams as a student of Hogwarts. You can craft potions, fly brooms, cast powerful spells, and more—it’s an open-world experience! What if you wanted to jump in earlier, before the official release date? If so, here’s how to get early access for Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Gain Early Access to Hogwarts Legacy

To gain early access to Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll have to consider opening up that wallet of yours a little more, and quickly. Only pre-ordering the Deluxe or Collector’s edition of the game will give you three days of early access. Unfortunately, the standard edition does not.

After you’ve pre-ordered the correct edition of Hogwarts Legacy, naturally, you’ll also want to preload the game as soon as possible to make the most of your early access.

Hi there! Thanks for reaching out! For PC (Steam and Epic) the early access is on 2/7 10AM PST, 1PM EST. Should you have any other questions, please reach back out! — WB Games Support (@WBGamesSupport) February 2, 2023

For those of you who preorder the PC version of Hogwarts Legacy—Steam or Epic—will be able to gain early access on Feb. 7, 2023 at 10am PST/ 1pm EST, which means the global launch time will be Feb. 10, 2023 at 10am PST/ 1pm EST on PC.

Lastly, keep in mind that Hogwarts Legacy will only release on PS5, PC, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in February. The game has been delayed on last-gen consoles, including the Nintendo Switch, so make sure you’re pre-ordering the correct edition.

Well, witches and wizards, that’s everything you need to know about how to get Hogwarts Legacy early access. For further information on Avalanche Software’s latest title, dive into the content down below; Hogwarts Legacy has a lot to offer!

Related Posts