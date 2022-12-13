Hogwarts Legacy Delayed on Some Platforms

Image via Warner Bros. Games

Not everyone will be able to play Hogwarts Legacy at the same time.

Warner Bros. Games announced that the release of its potential blockbuster game set in the Wizarding World Hogwarts Legacy will be delayed on some platforms.

According to the announcement, Hogwarts Legacy will release on PS4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023. Fans of the Wizarding World on the Nintendo Switch will get the game last and will have to wait until July 25, 2023, to explore the vintage version of the popular school for wizards.

Those who plan to play on PC, PS5, or Xbox Series X|S will be unaffected, as the launch date on these platforms remains February 10, 2023 with the promised 72-hour early access for those who nab the Deluxe Edition starting on February 7, 2023.

As a matter of fact, we also learn that these versions have gone gold, meaning that the development of what you’ll find on the disk, excluding day-one patches and similar updates, is complete and finalized.

Not much was said in terms of reasons for the new release dates besides the fact that the development team aims to provide the best experience on all platforms. The game certainly looks rather intensive visually, so it’s not surprising that Avalanche may need some more time to optimize the visuals on older consoles.

Incidentally, tomorrow the developers will hist a new gameplay showcase with game director Alan Tew, systems designer Mekenzy Toner, and community manager Chandler Wood. We’ll see more about broom flight and traversal, advanced combat, and we’ll get an introduction to the Room of Requirement.

Just recently, we saw more of the gameplay in another extensive showcase. It was mostly set within the school itself, providing a look at the classes, common facilities, the combat system, and even the deep character creation. We also saw the surrounding open world in a sweet ASMR video a few days ago.