How to Toggle Your Robe Hood in Hogwarts Legacy

Appearance is one of the most important aspects of any witch or wizard. How students of Hogwarts wear their robes says a lot about them and lets their personalities shine through. Here’s how to toggle your hood to change the look of your robe in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Lower & Raise Your Hood in Hogwarts Legacy

You’ll need to go into your Gear Menu and highlight over your robe, then press Triangle/Y to toggle between having the hood on or off. This can be done at any point, so if you suddenly desire to look cool and mysterious with your hood on, you can quickly make that change. What better time to flip up the hood than right as you give yourself over to the dark side?

This change also applies to the Dark Arts clothing items, as they are just cosmetic changes to normal clothing pieces in the game.

If you want to dive even deeper into making your witch or wizard unique, we have a guide for all the wand customization options in Hogwarts Legacy. If you want to recreate any famous wand a Harry Potter character wielded, that guide will help you figure out what you’ll need. Though, there is always the option to use the Elder Wand itself.

That is everything you need to know regarding how to toggle your hood to change the look of your robe in Hogwarts Legacy. Anyone looking for more guides to enhance their magical adventure should check out the links below.

