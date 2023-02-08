How to Get Hogwarts Legacy Dark Arts Pack Items (Outfit, Mount & Battle Arena)

The Dark Arts Pack is part of the Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe and Collector’s Editions of the game. It grants access to a number of Dark Arts clothing items to give your character a seriously sinister look, as well as the Sepuchria flying mount and the Dark Arts Battle Arena. In this guide, we’ll explain how to access each of these items in the game once you’ve started your adventure.

How to Equip Dark Arts Pack Clothing Items in Hogwarts Legacy

The Dark Arts Cosmetic Set items can all be equipped relatively easily by opening up the ‘Gear’ screen, selecting the part of your gear that you want to change, such as your Cloaks & Robes or Outfit, and then selecting the ‘Change Appearance‘ option that’ll appear on-screen. On PC, this is the F key.

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Games via Twinfinite

Now all you need to do is select the ‘Dark Arts’ robes or hat and you’ll find your character is suitably equipped for all manner of sinister magic activities.

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Games via Twinfinite

It’s worth noting that these items are purely cosmetic and have no stat-boosting benefits.

How to Get Flying Mount Sepulchria

The Dark Arts Mount is called Sepulchria. Its in-game description reads: “A tame and gentle female Thestral that will allow you to soar through the clouds on her back.”

You’ll only be able to unlock and equip Sepulchria once you’ve completed ‘The High Keep’ main quest. This unlocks all flying mounts in Hogwarts Legacy and isn’t too far through the main story, so you won’t be kept waiting too long.

Then all you need to do is open up the ‘Gear’ menu, head over to the Flying Mounts options and select Sepulchria.

Where to Find Dark Arts Battle Arena in Hogwarts Legacy

The Dark Arts Pack also include the Dark Arts Battle Arena, which… well it’s not a piece of gear that you can equip to your character.

Instead, to find this, you’ll need to head to the Forbidden Forest, which you’ll eventually visit once you’ve progressed a little further through the game.

That’s everything you need to know on how to get the Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition items. For more tips and tricks on the game, be sure to check out the links below.

