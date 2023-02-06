Image Source: Screenshot via Wizarding World

Out of all the tools in the Harry Potter universe, the Elder Wand is the most potent weapon as one of the legendary Deathly Hallows. Therefore, many witches and wizards have sought after it to become the ultimate masters in the magical arts. So, if you want to start your journey with this extraordinary tool, here’s how to get the Elder Wand in Hogwarts Legacy on Wizarding World.

Getting the Hogwarts Legacy’s Elder Wood Wand on Wizarding World

Although it isn’t the same as Albus Dumbledore’s wand in the books and movies, the Wizarding World’s Elder Wood is similar in design and materials. Hogwarts Legacy players can get this tool by completing a quiz on the website and connecting their WB account. The first step you can do is log in or sign up for an account, where you will find the ‘Wand’ section near your profile.

Image Source: Screenshot via Wizarding World

Once you click ‘Find your wand,’ you’ll need to choose the correct answers to claim this version of the Elder Wand. In addition, users also have the option to select a specific core, including the Phoenix, Dragon, and Unicorn.

Those who aren’t sure about these materials should note that Unicorn types are loyal to their wielders and consistent with magic, while Dragons are considered the most powerful. Lastly, Phoenix cores are rare since they have a mind of their own and don’t work as well with their masters, but they have a wide range of abilities.

Elder Wood Wand Exam Questions & Answers

With this in mind, users can decide which core they want to use and select the following answers to earn the Hogwarts Legacy Elder Wood wand:

Question Unicorn Elder Wand Dragon Core Elder Wand Phoenix Core Elder Wand “First of all, would you describe yourself as…” Any Any Any “And your eyes…” Blue Blue Blue “Was the day on which you were born…” Any Any Any “Do you most pride yourself on your…” Intelligence Intelligence Intelligence “Traveling along down a deserted road, you reach a crossroads. Do you continue…” Right towards the castle Right towards the castle Right towards the castle “Do you most fear…” Fire Heights Darkness “In a chest of magical artefacts, which would you choose…” Glittering Jewel Silver Dagger Bound Scroll

After you complete the quiz, you should get a prompt for one of these Elder Wood wands, which you can transfer to Hogwarts Legacy by linking your Harry Potter Fan Club to your WB Games account via Wizarding World.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get the Elder Wand in Hogwarts Legacy. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to get Twitch Drops.

