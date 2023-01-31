All Hogwarts Legacy Editions & Their Contents Explained

Image Source : Portkey Games

The release of Hogwarts Legacy is on the horizon and looks set to give Potterheads the quintessential gaming experience they’ve always dreamed of. Like most major titles these days, various editions of Hogwarts Legacy are available to purchase and each contains its own treats and goodies, so if you’re undecided about what edition of Hogwarts Legacy to pick up, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything we know about all Hogwarts Legacy Editions & Their Contents.

All Hogwarts Legacy Editions & Their Contents

Hogwarts Legacy is launching with three separate editions. The Standard Edition of Hogwarts Legacy simply includes either a physical or digital copy of the game but if you pre-order you can nab yourself a little something extra. Anyone who pre-orders Hogwarts Legacy will be able to unlock the Onyx Hippogriff mount. If you’re on PlayStation then pre-orders on the PS Store will grant you a Felix Felicis Potion Recipe and the Haunted Hogsmeade Shop quest.

Certain retailers are also offering their own pre-order bonuses, with Best Buy offering an official Hogwarts Legacy scarf. The Standard Edition on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S is priced at $69.99 at retailers and online stores. Last gen copies of the game as well as Switch and PC ports are a little cheaper and have been priced at $59.99.

If you’re desperate to get your hands on Hogwarts Legacy, then the Deluxe Edition might be for you. Not only will you get to play the game a whole three days early, but you’ll also have access to the Dark Arts Pack to take your character down a more villainous path. This bundle will give players a Threstal Mount, a full Dark Arts Cosmetic Set, and give them access to the Dark Arts Arena which can only be obtained in this version of the game.

Entering the arena will allow you to cast the most unforgivable spells in Potter lore with zero repercussions. This includes the killing curse Avada Kedavra which can be used against waves of enemies. The Deluxe Edition of Hogwarts Legacy is priced at $79.99 for PlayStation and Xbox, but is a bit cheaper on PC at $69.99. It should be noted though, that Early Access only applies to players who buy the Deluxe Edition on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, or PC.

Finally, there’s the Collector’s Edition which contains all of the content in other editions as well as a steel book game case, a Kelpie Robe, and a replica of an ancient magic wand. The Collector’s Edition is by far the priciest of the bunch and is priced at $299.99 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S and $289.99 for last-gen consoles and PC.

That’s everything we know about all Hogwarts Legacy Editions and their contents. We can’t wait to explore the Wizarding World with you so be sure to keep an eye out for our coverage.

