How To Get Hogwarts Legacy Twitch Drops

Avalanche Software is celebrating the official launch of Hogwarts Legacy by rewarding fans with Twitch Drops. As is tradition, the company requires you to spend some time watching Twitch streamers play the new action-adventure RPG title in order to claim freebies. So if you don’t want to miss them, follow this guide to claim Hogwarts Legacy Twitch drops.

Claiming Hogwarts Legacy Twitch Drops

The first thing you need to do in order to claim Hogwarts Legacy Twitch drops is to connect Twitch and WB Games accounts. To get started, visit the Warner Bros Games website and sign in to your existing WB Games account. Then, on the Connection page, select the “Connect” button for Twitch and select “Continue”. Finally, sign in to your Twitch account to link the accounts.

After connecting the accounts, watch any Twitch streamer play Hogwarts Legacy for at least half an hour to begin collecting cosmetic items. Continue watching to receive all four items, with one being rewarded every half hour of viewing time. However, make sure that channel you’re watching has the “drops enabled” tag right below the video frame.

Are you ready to reap the rewards? Four exclusive #HogwartsLegacy in-game cosmetics are available with Twitch Drops from February 7th – 24th. https://t.co/v0KGkKOwIG pic.twitter.com/N8hQERO6yJ — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) February 6, 2023

To redeem your earned reward, first, visit your Drops Inventory page and claim it. Then, go to the Hogwarts Legacy page and claim it there as well. The Twitch Drops will be sent through the Owl Post system until February 24, 2023, as per the official announcement. In case you don’t receive the rewards on time, either contact WB Games Customer Service for assistance or click here to submit a support ticket.

Twitch Drop Rewards

Hogwarts Legacy players can obtain four cosmetic items in total as a part of the Twitch drops program. Here’s the list of rewards:

Silver Dragon-Eyed Spectacles

Urchin Hat

Carmine Lightning Bolt Scarf

Lilac Ensemble

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about claiming Hogwarts Legacy Twitch Drops. Be sure to check out the rest of our Hogwarts Legacy coverage below.

