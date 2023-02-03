Some Hogwarts Legacy Players Have Magically Already Received Their Copies

Image Source: Avalanche Software

Harry Potter fans are highly anticipating next Friday, as it means they’ll finally be able to get their hands on the newest game in the franchise, Hogwarts Legacy. However, some lucky magicians are already working on their magic spells, as it seems some copies have already arrived.

On the game’s official subreddit, a German player has shared the fact that he received and was able to start playing an Xbox Series X version of the game a week before it even came out.

He’s not the only one who already has his copy of the game, generating some envy among players who are still waiting for it. The lucky Harry Potter fans who have already played the game are giving it rave reviews, especially about the graphics and the fantastic cutscenes. They also praise the character’s facial animations, the game’s map, and the game’s classes.

Greatly anticipated, this Hogwarts adventure will let the players be a student of the famous school, where they’ll be able to attend classes, be part of one of the houses, learn spells and improve on talents and abilities, gaining experience points through in-game challenges. The player will also be able to choose their appearance, gender, voice, body type, and accessories like glasses to be the best representation of themselves in the game.

Hogwarts Legacy will be released on Feb. 10, 2022 for PS5, Windows, and Xbox X/S. If you have pre-ordered the Digital Deluxe version of the game, you’ll be able to play it three days early, on Feb. 7.

