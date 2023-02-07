All Hogwarts Legacy Wand Customization Options

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Like the adventures of the Harry Potter franchise, you must acquire a wand at the famous Ollivanders shop to maximize your abilities as a witch or wizard. However, since there are so many variations of this tool, it may be challenging to grasp this complex mechanic fully. So, if you want a complete breakdown of what to expect, here are all the Hogwarts Legacy wand customization options.

Hogwarts Legacy Wand Customization Explained

When players progress far enough into the tutorial, they’ll get the chance to visit Ollivanders, where they will design a wand of their choosing. At this point, you can customize the following options in Hogwarts Legacy:

Wand Style

Wood Type

Length

Flexibility

Wand Core

To better understand this gameplay option, we’ll discuss each category.

Wand Style

The Wand Style section allows witches and wizards to customize the shape and form of their wand, as well as three different wood designs for each one.

Notched

Warm Brown

Light Brown

Dusty Pink

Classic

Grey

Black

Grey-Brown

Soft Spiral

Light Brown

Warm Brown

Black

Spiral

Ash Brown

Green-Grey

Dark Brown

Stalk

Honey Brown

Dark Brown

Warm Brown

Ringed

Dark Brown

Pale Brown

Buff

Crooked Spiral

Dark Grey

Warm Brown

Pale Brown

Natural

Grey

Honey Brown

Warm Brown

Wood Type

In total, there are 38 wood types to choose from in Hogwarts Legacy:

Acacia

Alder

Apple

Ash

Aspen

Beech

Blackthorn

Black Walnut

Cedar

Cherry

Chestnut

Cypress

Dogwood

Ebony

Elder

Elm

English Oak

Fir

Hawthorn

Hazel

Holly

Hornbeam

Larch

Laurel

Maple

Pear

Pine

Poplar

Red Oak

Redwood

Rowan

Silver Lime

Spruce

Sycamore

Vine

Walnut

Willow

Yew

Length

In the Wood Type section, players can adjust the length of their wand from a minimum of nine and a half inches to a maximum of 14 and a half inches. But, of course, it’s up to you to decide which length you want, and it doesn’t affect its performance.

Flexibility

Flexibility is the last option in the Wood Type category that can vary based on your personality and preferences. For instance, carefree people can select a loose and bendy wand, while determined individuals can choose a rigid style. To see a full overview, here are all the available Flexibility options:

Quite Bendy

Fairly Bendy

Very Flexible

Quite Flexible

Surprisingly Swishy

Swishy

Slightly Springy

Supple

Reasonably Supple

Whippy

Pliant

Brittle

Hard

Solid

Stiff

Rigid

Unbending

Slightly Yielding

Unyielding

Wand Core Options

While the other wand customization selections are primarily for looks, the Wand Cores are one of the most crucial aspects since it determines your tool’s performance. There are three materials players can choose from:

Dragon Heartstring

Unicorn Hair

Phoenix Feather

The Dragon Heartstring is excellent for witches and wizards who value power, and Unicorn Hair focuses on consistency with magical spells. Finally, Phoenix Feather covers a wide range of abilities for those who want to try different aspects.

Besides the wand design system in Hogwarts Legacy, you can acquire a tool, like the Elder Wand, from Wizarding World and link your accounts to claim it.

That does it for our guide on all Hogwarts Legacy wand customization options. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on the best wand cores.

