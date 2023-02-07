All Hogwarts Legacy Wand Customization Options
Like the adventures of the Harry Potter franchise, you must acquire a wand at the famous Ollivanders shop to maximize your abilities as a witch or wizard. However, since there are so many variations of this tool, it may be challenging to grasp this complex mechanic fully. So, if you want a complete breakdown of what to expect, here are all the Hogwarts Legacy wand customization options.
Hogwarts Legacy Wand Customization Explained
When players progress far enough into the tutorial, they’ll get the chance to visit Ollivanders, where they will design a wand of their choosing. At this point, you can customize the following options in Hogwarts Legacy:
- Wand Style
- Wood Type
- Length
- Flexibility
- Wand Core
To better understand this gameplay option, we’ll discuss each category.
Wand Style
The Wand Style section allows witches and wizards to customize the shape and form of their wand, as well as three different wood designs for each one.
Notched
- Warm Brown
- Light Brown
- Dusty Pink
Classic
- Grey
- Black
- Grey-Brown
Soft Spiral
- Light Brown
- Warm Brown
- Black
Spiral
- Ash Brown
- Green-Grey
- Dark Brown
Stalk
- Honey Brown
- Dark Brown
- Warm Brown
Ringed
- Dark Brown
- Pale Brown
- Buff
Crooked Spiral
- Dark Grey
- Warm Brown
- Pale Brown
Natural
- Grey
- Honey Brown
- Warm Brown
Wood Type
In total, there are 38 wood types to choose from in Hogwarts Legacy:
- Acacia
- Alder
- Apple
- Ash
- Aspen
- Beech
- Blackthorn
- Black Walnut
- Cedar
- Cherry
- Chestnut
- Cypress
- Dogwood
- Ebony
- Elder
- Elm
- English Oak
- Fir
- Hawthorn
- Hazel
- Holly
- Hornbeam
- Larch
- Laurel
- Maple
- Pear
- Pine
- Poplar
- Red Oak
- Redwood
- Rowan
- Silver Lime
- Spruce
- Sycamore
- Vine
- Walnut
- Willow
- Yew
Length
In the Wood Type section, players can adjust the length of their wand from a minimum of nine and a half inches to a maximum of 14 and a half inches. But, of course, it’s up to you to decide which length you want, and it doesn’t affect its performance.
Flexibility
Flexibility is the last option in the Wood Type category that can vary based on your personality and preferences. For instance, carefree people can select a loose and bendy wand, while determined individuals can choose a rigid style. To see a full overview, here are all the available Flexibility options:
- Quite Bendy
- Fairly Bendy
- Very Flexible
- Quite Flexible
- Surprisingly Swishy
- Swishy
- Slightly Springy
- Supple
- Reasonably Supple
- Whippy
- Pliant
- Brittle
- Hard
- Solid
- Stiff
- Rigid
- Unbending
- Slightly Yielding
- Unyielding
Wand Core Options
While the other wand customization selections are primarily for looks, the Wand Cores are one of the most crucial aspects since it determines your tool’s performance. There are three materials players can choose from:
- Dragon Heartstring
- Unicorn Hair
- Phoenix Feather
The Dragon Heartstring is excellent for witches and wizards who value power, and Unicorn Hair focuses on consistency with magical spells. Finally, Phoenix Feather covers a wide range of abilities for those who want to try different aspects.
Besides the wand design system in Hogwarts Legacy, you can acquire a tool, like the Elder Wand, from Wizarding World and link your accounts to claim it.
That does it for our guide on all Hogwarts Legacy wand customization options. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on the best wand cores.
