Hogwarts Legacy Wand Flexibility Explained: What It Means & Why It Matters

A wizard won’t get far without their wand, and such is its importance as a tool for any spellcaster that there are all sorts of customization options to personalize them. Here’s what wand flexibility means and why it matters in Hogwarts Legacy if you’re confused about the mechanic.

What Is Wand Flexibility in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Wand flexibility in Hogwarts Legacy quite literally refers to how bendy and pliable it is. There are some wands that are very elastic, while others won’t bend at all. This is just an aesthetic property in the game, a customization feature that doesn’t change your gameplay experience at all. It simply changes how the wand looks and moves.

This is actually a different meaning to that which is referred to by J.K. Rowling in Wizarding World, in which she explains that “Wand flexibility or rigidity denotes the degree of adaptability and willingness to change possessed by the wand-and-owner pair…”

What Is the Best Wand Flexibility?

Again, none of the above matters in Hogwarts Legacy. It doesn’t actually matter how flexible your wand is. Your wand won’t suddenly decide to jump ship and pair with another wizard, and the strength of your spellcasting is unaffected by whether you choose a very “whippy” or “unyielding” wand flexibility. Nor does the material you use as a core make any tangible difference, either. It’s all a matter of cosmetics, just as is the case with changing your appearance in the game.

