All Talents in Hogwarts Legacy

Although Hogwarts Legacy is set to pave the way for excited players around the world to step into a realm of magic and spells, there is more to things than just learning how to cast them using your trusty wand. As a special individual attuned to Ancient Magic, it makes sense for your character to be able to enhance his or her magical powers even further. To help you learn more about Talents in Hogwarts Legacy, we are here to assist.

All Hogwarts Legacy Talents

In total, there are 48 Talents that you can invest in, further broken down into the five aspects of Spells, Dark Arts, Core, Stealth, and Room of Requirement. After a certain point in the story early on, Hogwarts Legacy will open up the Talent menu for players to chart their course. Each time you level up, you will gain a Talent Point, which can then be used to augment your abilities in a variety of ways.

Obviously, each aspect will come in handy in different situations, and depending on how you intend to spend your time in Hogwarts Legacy, it will be smart to invest in areas that can be immediately helpful. Be sure to check each section to get up to speed about what can be potentially game-changing improvements that can be made to your magical game.

Spells Talents

Level 5

Incendio Mastery – Casting Incendio ignites a ring of flame around you, causing damage to not just to your target, but also any nearby foe.

Accio Mastery – Enemies near a target summoned by Accio will also be pulled towards you, setting things up for a combination easily.

Levioso Mastery – Enemies near a target levitated by Leviosa will also be levitated into the air, rendering them susceptible to more damage and spells.

Diffindo Mastery – Diffindo now slices through impacted targets to strike additional enemies.

Depulso Mastery – Casting Depulso releases an additional blast directly around you.

Level 16

Bombarda Mastery – Bombarda causes an explosive blast with a massive area of effect.

Descendo Mastery – A Descendo slam creates a damaging shockwave around your target.

Glacius Mastery – Striking an enemy frozen by Glacius blasts damaging shards outward from the target.

Level 22

Transformation Mastery – Enemies struck with Transformation spell transform into explosive objects that can then be used against other enemies.

Dark Arts Talents

Level 5

Stunning Curse – Stupefy has the same effect as a curse on enemies, causing them to take extra damage.

Blood Curse – Dealing damage to a cursed target inflicts damage to all cursed enemies.

Disarming Curse – Expelliarmus has the same effect as a curse on enemies, causing them to take increased damage.

Knockback Curse – Flipendo has the same effect as a curse on enemies, causing them to take increased damage.

Level 16

Slowing Curse – Arresto Momentum has the same effect as a curse on enemies, causing them to take increased damage.

Enduring Curse – A cursed effect remains on an enemy for a longer period of time.

Crucio Mastery – Striking an enemy cursed by Crucio releases a projectile that curses a nearby enemy.

Imperio Mastery – An enemy under your control with Imperio curses other targets with each successful strike.

Level 22

Avada Kedavra Mastery – Killing an enemy with Avada Kedavra kills all cursed enemies.

Curse Sapper – Defeating a cursed enemy restores some of your health.

Core Talents in Hogwarts Legacy

Level 5

Basic Cast Mastery – Basic Casts impacts reduce spell cooldown.

Protego Absorption – Succesful Protego blocks will contribute to the Ancient Magic Meter. Perfect Protego blocks contribute even more.

Ancient Magic Throw Expertise – Ancient Magic Throws catches and throws disarmed enemy weapons.

Swift – Holding down Dodge allows you to vanish quickly and reappear nearby.

Spell Knowledge I – A new spell set is added to allow for more convenient access.

Spell Knowledge II – A new spell set is added to allow for more convenient access.

Wiggenweld Potency I – Wiggenweld Potions heal you to a greater effect.

Level 16

Basic Cast Airborne Absorption – Basic Cast impacts on airborne targets contribute more to the Ancient Magic Meter.

Revelio Mastery – Increases the range of Revelio to help detect interactive and hidden objects from a further distance.

Protego Expertise – Blocking a spell with Perfect Protego will send two projectiles back at enemies.

Evasion Absorption – Successfully evading an unblockable attack with Dodge contributes to the Ancient Magic Meter.

Stupefy Mastery – Enemies struck with Stupefy remain stunned for a longer period of time.

Spell Knowledge III – A new spell set is added to allow for more convenient access.

Wiggenweld Potency II – Wiggenweld Potions heal you to a greater effect.

Level 22

Protego Mastery – Perfect Protego releases a damaging blast that breaks enemy shields.

Stupefy Expertise – Stupefy deals direct damage on impact.

Stealth Talents

Level 5

Sense of Secrecy I – Enemies’ ability to detect you is reduced.

Human Demiguise – Allows you to sprint while using Disillusionment.

Level 16

Sense of Secrecy II – Enemies’ ability to detect you is reduced.

Level 22

Petrificus Totalus Mastery – Petrificus Totalus emanates an area of effect that can impact nearby enemies.

Room of Requirement Talents

Level 5

Edurus Potion Potency – Edurus Potion makes you invulnerable and deflects projectile attacks back to enemies.

Invisibility Potion Potency – The Invisibility Potion’s undetectable effect lasts for a longer period of time.

Fertiliser – For each Chinese Chomping Cabbage thrown, a second Chinese Chomping Cabbage is generated and released at no extra cost.

Level 16

Maxima Potion Potency – Maxima Potion causes attacks to have additional increased damage and break enemy shields.

Headache – The damage and duration of the incapacitating effect of Mandrake are increased.

Level 22

Thunderbrew Potency – The range and damage of the potion effect are greatly increased.

Focus Potion Potency – The duration of the Focus Potion’s effect will be extended when any spell from the Spell Set is cast during its use.

Noxious – Venomous Tentacula attacks deal additional damage and break shields.

As you can see, there are so many different Talents in which players can potentially include in their build to suit their favorite playstyle. Eventually, you will have enough Talent Points to unlock everything, making you a true wizard or witch of power.

And that’s all there is to know about all the Talents in Hogwarts Legacy that can be unlocked. For more help regarding the game, be sure to see the related content below, or search Twinfinite for more.

