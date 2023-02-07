Is Hogwarts Legacy Set Before Harry Potter? Answered

Image Source: WB Games

Hogwarts Legacy takes place in the beloved Harry Potter universe, giving players the opportunity to live out their fantasy of being a witch or wizard studying at the iconic school. The game features an original story, but if you’re wondering whether Hogwarts Legacy is set before the events of Harry Potter, here’s what you need to know.

Hogwarts Legacy and Harry Potter Timeline Explained

In short, yes, Hogwarts Legacy is indeed set before the events of the Harry Potter series. To be more specific, the story of Hogwarts Legacy takes place during the 1800s, which is 100 years before Harry Potter was even born. Harry himself enrolled into the school in 1991, so don’t expect to see characters like Ron and Hermione show up in this game either.

The story of Hogwarts Legacy also takes place before Tom Riddle or Voldemort was born, which means that you won’t be getting up to any Death Eater or Dark Lord shenanigans in this game either. This was a deliberate choice made by the developers to ensure that the game’s story could work well enough on its own, without needing players to have read the books or watched the movies to enjoy it.

Having a large buffer between the two stories gives Hogwarts Legacy a chance to flesh out the world in new and interesting ways as well, and it should be interesting to see how that shakes out in the end.

That’s all you need to know about Hogwarts Legacy and the Harry Potter series timeline. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

