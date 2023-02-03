Are Harry, Ron, & Hermione in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Image Source: Getty Images

In Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll finally have the opportunity to live out your wizarding dreams, as the game transport you to the wizarding world of Hogwarts. That includes being able to explore locations and experience notable moments in history ripped straight from the books. But will you get to interact with some of your favorite characters? Here is everything you need to know about if Harry, Ron, and Hermione are in Hogwarts Legacy.

Are the Harry Potter Characters in Hogwarts Legacy?

Unfortunately for fans of the Harry Potter books and movies, no, Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger won’t be in the game. In fact, no one from the series we’ve seen in the modern day, including the villains, will be in the game, as it actually takes place 100 years prior to the events of the subject matter it’s based on. As such, it would make it impossible for anyone we know to be in the game.

Instead, Hogwarts Legacy will follow a character created fifth year student that is tasked with trying to stop a rebellion. According to what we know of the plot so far, only they possess the mysterious key to an “ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart,” as they’re capable of wielding mysterious ancient magic that could help save the world.

That is all you need to know about if Harry, Ron, and Hermione are in Hogwarts Legacy. For more on the game, including unlock and download info, be sure to take a peek at all of the guides, news, and features we’ve got for you right down below.

