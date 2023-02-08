Image Source: Warner Bros. Games

Set a hundred years before the events of Harry Potter, Hogwarts Legacy is a fantasy action-RPG that fulfils your childhood dream of enrolling in one of the most iconic schools in the entirety of pop culture. As you embark on your magical adventure, you’ll learn new spells, meet familiar faces, battle dastardly foes, and even join your own House. Like any school, however, you’ll also attend classes, though the classes in Hogwarts are more focused on magic and alchemy. For the latter, you’ll need pots to grow ingredients for your potions. So, if you’re wondering how to get large pots in Hogwarts Legacy, we’ll explain how to do that down below.

Where to Get Large Pots in Hogwarts Legacy

If you’re on the hunt for Large Pots in Hogwarts Legacy, the easiest place to acquire them is from the Tome and Scrolls shop in Hogsmeade. Here you can speak to Thomas Brown and trade with him.

Specifically, you’re going to want to purchase either the Potting Table with a Large Pot Spellcraft for 1,000 coins, or a Potting Table with Two Large Pots Spellcraft for 3,000 coins.

Once you have your Potting Table with a Large Pot, you’re going to want to make your way to the Room of Requirement. Once you’ve arrived, you can conjure a Potting Table with a Large Pot.

What Do Large Pots Do in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

You can use the Large Pots in your new Potting Table to grow new ingredients for your potions. The good thing about Large Pots as opposed to, say, Medium and Small Pots is that you can grow all the different types of magical plants in the game in Large ones. In comparison, smaller pots may not be suitable for some of the many flora you’ll acquire on your enchanting adventure.

So, there you have it: That’s everything you need to know about how to get Large Pots in Hogwarts Legacy. For more, here’s five things to do first in the game. Or instead, feel free to browse the relevant links below.

