How to Get Kneazle in Hogwarts Legacy

Kneazles are a unique cat-like species found in Hogwarts Legacy, and are one of many beasts found throughout the world. However, since they are incredibly intelligent and sometimes aggressive, they can be challenging to catch, even if you use a Nab-Sack. With this guide, we’ll help you figure out how to get a Kneazle in Hogwarts Legacy fast and easy.

Hogwarts Legacy Kneazle Guide

Players will interact with Kneazles during the Beasts Class by feeding and cleaning them in their den at Hogwarts. Then, after you complete The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and The Loom, you can acquire one of your own with the catching powers of the Nab-Sack. You’ll be able to find these creatures by looking for their habitat via the paw print icon on the map. Furthermore, you can use Arresto Momentum or Levioso to slow them down, making it easier to grab them.

To give you a better understanding of where to find them, here are all the Kneazle locations in Hogwarts Legacy:

South Sea Bog Kneazle Location

Hogwarts Valley Kneazle Location

Marunweem Lake Kneazle Location

Cragcroftshire Kneazle Location

Clagmar Coast Kneazle Location

Once players capture them with the Nab-Sack, they can bring them to the Vivarium at the Room of Requirement to tame them and gather fur materials for gear upgrades. Additionally, you can sell them at Brood and Peck if you have too many animals at the base.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Kneazles in Hogwarts Legacy. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on how to get a Hippogriff.

