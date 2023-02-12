How to Find & Tame Beasts in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite via Avalanche Software

Like in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Hogwarts Legacy players can acquire various creatures around the castle to save them from vicious poachers. From a magical unicorn to an adorable Puffskein, each wild animal can be nurtured and loved, providing you with unique resources. So, if you want to get started on your zoo-like base, here’s how to find and tame beasts in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Find Beasts in Hogwarts Legacy

Before going on your adventure, you should complete the Beasts Class and The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and The Loom quests since these storylines will unlock the capability to capture the beasts. Once players finish these tasks, they will obtain the handy Nab-Sack, a tool that can be equipped from your Spell Set.

You can locate creatures by looking for paw print symbols on the map, featuring a variety of animals based on their habitats.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Players can discover more beasts when they expand their map with the Floo Flames, so be sure to unlock these items to get a better layout of the area. Additionally, you can see all the creatures you’ve encountered through the Collections tab on the main menu, where you can read about each being in the ‘Beasts’ section.

How to Tame Beasts in Hogwarts Legacy

With your Nab-Sack, you can capture beasts and place them in the vivariums at the Room of Requirement. From there, players will be able to tame them by using the Beast Petting Brush and the Beast Feed actions (which should make the food and clean icons green):

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

As a result, the animals will give you useful items to upgrade and add traits to your gear, like the Mooncalf and Puffskein’s Fur. You can also sell the creatures at Brood and Peck whenever you don’t have any room left at the vivarium.

That does it for our guide on how to find and tame beasts in Hogwarts Legacy. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on the game’s map size.

Related Posts