How Big Is Hogwarts Legacy; Map Size Measured

Image Source: Avalanche Software

Harry Potter fans have been waiting a very long time for a video game adaptation that lets them play out their wizard and witch dreams on a suitably grand scale. Avalanche Studios’ latest RPG certainly ticks that box, with a massive open-world that offers a huge array of different story-driven quests and numerous activities off the beaten path. But just how big is the Hogwarts Legacy map? Well, Twinfinite is here with another map measurement article to offer some insight.

How Big Hogwarts Legacy Map Size Is Measured

If you’re not interested in the nerdy calculations and only want the figure, let’s just answer the question. The Hogwarts Legacy map size is around 5 mile².

However, it’s worth highlighting that this is just a (very) rough estimation. If you’ve played the game, you’ll know why — the map is a very awkward shape, and it makes measuring the square mileage extremely tricky.

Still, we’ve given it our best shot and come up with a way to roughly highly how big Hogwarts Legacy’s map is compared to some of the other large open-world games you’ll likely be familiar with. Let’s take a look.

Image souce: Avalanche via Twinfinite

As you can see, the topographical nature of Hogwarts Legacy’s map, which is a series of valleys in between surrounding hills and mountains, is awkwardly shaped. All the little coves and jagged hillsides mean that making a clean calculation isn’t easy. Still, we’ve done our best and opted to measure out rectangles within the map to at least give some vaguely accurate values.

The two rectangles above deal with the largest continuous areas in the game; the largest measures 3.9 kilometers2 or 1.5 miles2, while the smaller measures 0.9 kilometers2 or 0.4 miles2.

You’ll notice there’s also a section of the map to the west that isn’t included. It’s quite large itself and can’t be ignored, though it’s so awkward to measure we’re simply going to guesstimate that it’s more or less the same size as our smaller rectangle above. So, we’ll add another 0.4 miles2 to our total.

Of course, there’s an area of the map right down at the bottom that needs to be included too. It’s just larger than the smaller of our two rectangles above, measuring around 1.2 kilometers2 or 0.5 miles2.

So, right now, we’re at around 3 miles2, but that’s just our rectangles all added together, and clearly, there are so many coves and crannies in the map that the true area is much greater than this. We think it’s probably fair to say the total landmass is much higher. Hogwarts Legacy’s map size is likely closer to 5 miles2. That might not sound like much, but that’s before you’ve even factored in building interiors and dungeons.

So, how does that stack up to the largest open-world games we’ve measured so far? Here are some comparisons:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 28.9 mile²

The Witcher 3 (Including Toussaint) – 20.8 mile²

Ghost of Tsushima – 11.02 mile²

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 6.1 mile²

Hogwarts Legacy – 5 mile²

Marvel’s Spider-Man – 4.62 mile²

That does it for how big the Hogwarts Legacy map is. For more useful tips and guides on the game, including how long the game takes to beat, search Twinfinite or check out some of the related content listed below.

Related Posts