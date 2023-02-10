Hogwarts Legacy Time To Beat & Number of Quests

For fans of the Harry Potter franchise, it’s been a long wait for a video game adaptation to rival that of the iconic series of movies. Finally, though, Avalanche Studios’ new open-world RPG delivers the wizarding and witching experience many have been dreaming for. But how long is Hogwarts Legacy? Here’s everything you need to know.

How Long Does Hogwarts Legacy Take to Beat?

The main questline of Hogwarts Legacy takes around 20 hours to beat, but most players will spend far longer than that roaming around Hogwarts and the surrounding Scottish countryside. There are dozens and dozens of side quests and collectible items to take up much more of your time. Not to mention, there’s the added appeal of building out your character with all the spells in the game.

For that reason, it’s fair to say that most players will spend 25-40 hours playing Hogwarts Legacy if they’re keen to explore everything the game has to offer. Overall, there are 46 missions between the prologue and epilogue. In addition to these main quests, there are over 35 side quests, as well as 12 assignments to complete.

That's everything there is to know about how long Hogwarts Legacy takes to beat and how many quests there are in the game.

