How to Get Hippogriff in Hogwarts Legacy

While the broom is a popular choice for traversal in Hogwarts Legacy, it isn’t the only one. Players can also gain the ability to fly through the sky on one of the series’ iconic beasts. Here is the complete answer for how to get a Hippogriff in Hogwarts Legacy.

Unlock the Hippogriff Mount in Hogwarts Legacy

The broom is unlocked relatively early in the story, but you have a slight ways to go until the Hippogriff becomes an option. Though, you will certainly see plenty of them throughout the game to make you extra eager for a flying beast of your own.

Your chance at a Hippogriff will come after you get the magical beast bag from Deek through normal progression. After meeting this requirement, you’ll unlock a quest called The High Keep that will pair you up with Natty. This quest will involve sneaking into an enemy area to complete your objective, and it will end with you and Natty using two Hippogriffs to escape. As you might have guessed, you will get to keep the Hippogriff you rode out on for future use.

You can bring out the Hippogriff at any time, especially when you tire of riding around on a dusty old broom that can’t even be used to play Quidditch.

This is everything you need to know about how to get a Hippogriff in Hogwarts Legacy. Check out the links below for more helpful guides to assist you in conquering Hogwarts.

