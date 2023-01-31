Hogwarts Legacy is an upcoming action RPG scheduled to release on Feb. 10, 2022. Boasting great graphics, potentially great gameplay, tons of content, and all in the Harry Potter universe. It is going to be one of the largest releases of this year. If you decide you’re going to participate in the fun, make sure you’re familiar with all Hogwarts Legacy preorder bonuses available to you, which you can find right down below.

Every Hogwarts Preorder Bonuses Available

Standard Edition

Retailing at $60, the Standard Edition will give you a cool-looking mount (assumably) with some exclusive quest content if you order from your PS5.

Base Game

Onyx Hippogriff (Pre-Order Exclusive)

Felix Felicis Potion Recipe (PlayStation Pre-Order Exclusive)

Haunted Hogsmeade Shop Quest (PlayStation Exclusive Content)

Deluxe Edition

The Deluxe Edition comes with a few more bells and whistles for $70. However, it is clear the real winners here are those who play PS5, as a sizeable amount of exclusive content is available only for PS5 preorders.

Base Game

72 Hours Early Access to the Game (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC Only)

Onyx Hippogriff (Pre-Order Exclusive)

Felix Felicis Potion Recipe (PlayStation Pre-Order Exclusive)

Haunted Hogsmeade Shop Quest (PlayStation Exclusive Content)

Dark Arts Garrison Hat (Digital Deluxe Edition Exclusive)

Dark Arts Pack

Thestral Mount

Dark Arts Cosmetic Set

Dark Arts Battle Arena

Collector’s Edition — SOLD OUT

Worth mentioning, the Collector’s Edition of Hogwarts Legacy sold out quite quickly. No surprise there. Here are the benefits you will receive if you own it or what was potentially available.

Base game

72 Hours Early Access to the Game (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC Only)

Onyx Hippogriff (Pre-Order Exclusive)

Felix Felicis Potion Recipe (PlayStation Exclusive Content)

Haunted Hogsmeade Shop Quest (PlayStation Exclusive Content)

Steel Case

Floating Wand (Life-Size real object)

Dark Arts Garrison Hat (Digital Deluxe Edition Exclusive)

Dark Arts Pack

Thestral Mount

Dark Arts Cosmetic Set

Dark Arts Battle Arena

Kelpie Robe

Preordering content can be subject to controversy in the community. However, if you already have your heart set on Hogwarts, as many others do, then take a good look at all Hogwarts Legacy preorder bonuses first! It is definitely practical for PlayStation users to give some thought to a preorder if they know they will buy the game anyway.

