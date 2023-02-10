Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Out of all the mythical beasts in Hogwarts Legacy, perhaps none is more spectacular than the phoenix. Emblematic of the concept of reincarnation, this legendary bird has made its mark in gaming and literature alike, and now, it’s time to track one down for yourself. Here, we will tell you how to get a phoenix in Hogwarts Legacy.

Phoenix Location in Hogwarts Legacy

To begin your hunt for the immortal fowl, you will first have to progress far enough in the game to have unlocked the Vivarium in the Room of Requirement. The hairy house elf Deek will begin to assign you quests that involve the capture of various beasts through use of the Nab-Sack.

Among his requests will be a series of quests, starting with the Plight of the House-Elf, followed by Foal of the Dead, and at last completed with the task we are seeking, Phoenix Rising. Here, Deek will tell you of a phoenix that is at risk of being nabbed by poachers, so your goal is to track it down first.

Your journey will take you to the Phoenix Mountain Cave, located far southeast in Poidsear Coast. Either hitch a ride on your broom or fast-travel there (or walk if you’re not in any particular hurry and would like to forage along the way).

Proceed deeper into the cave, following the main path until you encounter a group of Rookwood’s poachers. They will be numerous throughout this quest, so be ready to duel early and often. Dispose of these dark wizards and press onward, using their blockades as a guide of where to go.

You will eventually happen upon the phoenix in the area with metallic gears, but you won’t be able to take it just yet. Take the nearby ladder to continue ascending the mountain. Of course, your venture will be impeded by multiple poachers along the way, and a pile of rocks will obscure the path. Hit it with Bombarda to reveal the way.

At the peak, the phoenix will be waiting for you. Take out your nab-sack and reign that sucker in. Ha-ha! Perhaps you were the true poacher all along. Completing the quest will yield a Phoenix Feather, and a new birdie friend in the Vivarium.

Congratulations! Now you know how to get a phoenix in Hogwarts Legacy, and you can add another page to your compendium of weird and wonderful animals. For more witchy, wizardry goodness, let the guides below be your… guide.

